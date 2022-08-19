ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney’s request to keep evidence secret in murder case opposed by prosecutors

 4 days ago

Florida prosecutors objected Friday to keeping evidence secret in the murder case of OnlyFans model and accused boyfriend killer Courtney Clenney – after her defense lawyer asked a judge to limit what could be released to the public.

Clenney, 26, allegedly stabbed Christian Obumseli , 27, to death with a kitchen knife during a spat in their luxury high-rise apartment in April.

“It’s been the defense that has been frankly keeping this case within media attention,” said the assistant state attorney of Clenney’s lawyer Frank Prieto. “Mr. Obumseli was dead for five days and the defense was making statements to the media both in print and on television and local news.”

The social media star-turned-inmate wasn’t present for the brief Zoom hearing. She is still locked up at Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island, where she was arrested last week on one count of second-degree murder.

In the motion filed Thursday, Prieto blasted Miami State Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle for sharing surveillance video at a press conference of Clenney beating Obumseli in an elevator more than a month before his alleged murder.

Courtney Clenney had her request to withhold evidence from her murder case denied.
Courtney Clenney had her request to withhold evidence from her murder case denied.
Prieto called the release of the damning footage “an attempt by the government to prejudice and taint potential jury members against the defendant” and deprive her of a right to a fair trial.

Prieto has repeatedly said that Clenney acted in self-defense after she says Obumseli strangled her.

The motion asked the judge to ban prosecutors from publicly releasing any evidence without permission from the court.

Courtney Clenney, is accused of stabbing her then-boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death.
Courtney Clenney, is accused of stabbing her then-boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death.
Prieto also filed an emergency motion to preserve Obumseli’s body for inspection – but the family’s attorney, Larry Handfield, said he had already been laid to rest in Dallas, Texas, weeks ago.

“It would be sacrilegious and go against [the family’s] religion for the body to be exhumed at any time,” Handfield told the court, adding that such “an extraordinary remedy” would further traumatize his loved ones. The victim’s brother, Jeff Obumseli, and cousin, Karen Egbuna, listened in to the proceeding.

The judge said she’d issue a decision on the motions after conducting a hearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQVf6_0hNzY2WZ00
Florida prosecutors released video of Courtney Clenney attacking Christian Obumseli to the public.
Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was initially cleared by the Miami Police Department after telling them she acted in self-defense.

OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney fought with boyfriend in elevator months before fatal stabbing: video

But Obumseli’s outraged family hired Handfield, who pressured authorities to continue investigating, which ultimately led to Clenney’s arrest.

Prosecutors say that Clenney, while on the phone with her mother, plunged a kitchen knife 3 1/2 inches into Obumseli’s chest, slicing his subclavian artery.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the argument — but the couple fought frequently during their tumultuous two-year romance.

Clenney was arrested in Las Vegas for battery in July 2020 after allegedly hurling a glass at Obumseli’s head, which narrowly missed him, according to police records.

After the killing, video of Clenney handcuffed in a black bra and soaked in blood on the balcony of the couple’s three-bedroom pad went viral.

A few days later, the social media star, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, was spotted at a hotel bar having drinks with her father, sparking public outrage.

Jeff Obumseli slammed authorities on Instagram days after the murder, saying Clenney had been “treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman.”

Clenney isn’t fighting extradition and is expected to be returned to Florida.

New York City, NY
