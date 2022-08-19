ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Belle Isle Park’s Giant Slide Closes Down After Concerns Of Speed

 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Just hours after reopening, Belle Isle Park’s giant slide has shut down, officials said Friday afternoon.

Park officials say they are making adjustments “to the speed that we have seen users coming down today.”

“Hopefully after our small adjustment we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The six-lane slide reopened Friday to the public through Labor Day weekend.

Officials say they will provide an update with the hours of operation.

