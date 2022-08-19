ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

WBTV

N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: 56 minutes ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August...
POLITICS
Mount Airy News

List pared for city ARPA funds

City Attorney Hugh Campbell, left, reviews a list of local non-profit organizations requesting the ARPA funding, which are being shown on the screen behind him. Stan Farmer, city manager, is pictured to the right. NFL teams are trimming their rosters and something similar is occurring in Mount Airy, where a...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
City
Frank, NC
City
Mount Airy, NC
Mount Airy, NC
Government
Mount Airy News

Locals stand out at Galax fiddlers convention

GALAX, Va. — Although only one captured first place in their respective competition categories, contestants from the Surry County area represented it well at the recent Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention. Ten top finishers are listed for all individual adult categories and five in each youth division, along with...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color

Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
North Carolina Health News

New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals

This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Augusta Free Press

With job growth stalling, Virginia Republicans debate tax cuts vs. rainy day fund

The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to put a positive spin on jobs numbers this week, touting a 100,000 more people working since January milestone, but inside the numbers, job growth appears to have stalled. Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission...
Mount Airy News

Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond last Thursday afternoon on two counts of assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, according to city police reports. Michael Andrew Marshall, 38, of 130 Rocky Lane, was encountered by authorities on...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
News Break
Politics
Mount Airy News

‘Nepotism’ rule tweaked over hiring need

Mount Airy officials have approved a change to municipal personnel regulations aimed at securing employees for hard-to-fill-job vacancies. Previously, the employing of an immediate family member of anyone on Mount Airy’s governing board, the city manager or a department head has not been allowed. However, under a change approved...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mountain Valley Hospice holding Port-A-Pit fundraiser

Mountain Valley Hospice is holding a Port-A-Pit BBQ Chicken fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at Mount Airy First Baptist Church, 714 N. Main Street in Mount Airy. Each plate includes a half chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert. Food can be ordered in advance online...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wfirnews.com

Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
VIRGINIA STATE

