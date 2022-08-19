Read full article on original website
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
WBTV
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: 56 minutes ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August...
Mount Airy News
List pared for city ARPA funds
City Attorney Hugh Campbell, left, reviews a list of local non-profit organizations requesting the ARPA funding, which are being shown on the screen behind him. Stan Farmer, city manager, is pictured to the right. NFL teams are trimming their rosters and something similar is occurring in Mount Airy, where a...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
Mount Airy News
Locals stand out at Galax fiddlers convention
GALAX, Va. — Although only one captured first place in their respective competition categories, contestants from the Surry County area represented it well at the recent Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention. Ten top finishers are listed for all individual adult categories and five in each youth division, along with...
kiss951.com
Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals
This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
Augusta Free Press
With job growth stalling, Virginia Republicans debate tax cuts vs. rainy day fund
The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to put a positive spin on jobs numbers this week, touting a 100,000 more people working since January milestone, but inside the numbers, job growth appears to have stalled. Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission...
Mount Airy News
Police reports
• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond last Thursday afternoon on two counts of assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, according to city police reports. Michael Andrew Marshall, 38, of 130 Rocky Lane, was encountered by authorities on...
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
Mount Airy News
‘Nepotism’ rule tweaked over hiring need
Mount Airy officials have approved a change to municipal personnel regulations aimed at securing employees for hard-to-fill-job vacancies. Previously, the employing of an immediate family member of anyone on Mount Airy’s governing board, the city manager or a department head has not been allowed. However, under a change approved...
Mount Airy News
Mountain Valley Hospice holding Port-A-Pit fundraiser
Mountain Valley Hospice is holding a Port-A-Pit BBQ Chicken fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at Mount Airy First Baptist Church, 714 N. Main Street in Mount Airy. Each plate includes a half chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert. Food can be ordered in advance online...
Va. producer wins 2022 Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition
A sparkling wine made by a producer in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, 15 minutes from Harrisonburg, was named Best in Show in the 17th annual Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition. The 2019 Blanc de Noirs was produced by CrossKeys Vineyards in Mount Crawford, Virginia. It was one...
wfirnews.com
Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
This NC public university chancellor was the highest paid in the nation last year
Here’s which other North Carolina education leaders are on the list, which factors in both base salary and performance bonuses.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
