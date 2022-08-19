ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer announces 2022 promo schedule

Penn State announced the promos for seven of its home games this season. The schedule begins with a "shirt swap" in the season opener against Rhode Island and ends with the traditional "wear white" game against Ohio State. The schedule also features post game autographs, 800 strong night, senior and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State baseball officially announces 3 new roster additions

Penn State baseball added a pair of weapons to its arsenal Tuesday morning courtesy of the transfer portal. The Nittany Lions welcomed graduate transfer Thomas Bramley and Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, native Bobby Marsh to the blue and white lineup. As the Mount St. Mary's backstop, Bramley led the Mountaineers with 11...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State announces Eric, Molly Barron, David Taylor as Homecoming Grand Marshals

Penn State Homecoming announced David Taylor will serve as this year’s Homecoming Grand Marshall, along with Dr. Eric and Molly Barron serving as Honorary Grand Marshals. David Taylor attended Penn State from 2009-14 and is “one of the most decorated wrestlers in Penn State grappling history,” according to his Penn State Nittany Lions Athletics biography.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State student turns parking meters into THON coin donation collectors

In March, Penn State student Amber Rupp received a grant from 3 Dots Downtown to repurpose old State College parking meters, according to the State College Borough Parking Department. With the grant, Rupp (senior-marketing), in collaboration with the State College Borough Parking Department, used old parking meters and turned them...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Borough of State College announces downtown travel restrictions

The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release. The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said. The 600 block...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

