Guilford, CT

Register Citizen

Whole Foods looks to open new store in Old Saybrook

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Rhode Island developer has plans to open a Whole Foods supermarket in Old Saybrook at the intersection of Spencer Plains Road and Route 1. Carpionato Group has signed an agreement with the upscale Texas-based supermarket chain to occupy...
FOX 61

How the drought is impacting trees and foliage this fall

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's been a summer of sunshine, but at least there's been a little rain recently. Some have seen a decent amount, while others haven't had much at all. Perhaps you've noticed leaves on some trees are starting to turn already. You can thank the ongoing drought for that.
HARTFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford

A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
MILFORD, CT
Ned Lamont
WTNH

Towns adding armed security ahead of the school year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school under siege. A lone gunman walked in, 19 kids and two teachers didn't make it out alive. News 8 has an in-depth Back to School report on school safety across the state. More Connecticut school districts have made the decision to hire armed guards for […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Re-Route Highway and Lead to State Park

On August 23, 1966, bulldozer operator Edward McCarthy uncovered a fossilized Triassic lake bed in Rocky Hill. While excavating a path for the new Interstate 91 highway, McCarthy overturned a slab of sandstone and exposed six large, three-toed footprints. Closer inspection revealed that this former lake bed contained the most abundant display of Eubrontes tracks in North America.
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Excessive water on road closed Route 8 North in Seymour for hours

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Excessive water on the road caused Route 8 North in Seymour to close for hours on Tuesday evening. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 8 North was closed between Exits 22 and 23 due to water over the road just after 7 p.m. Traffic began moving again after 10 […]
SEYMOUR, CT
Florence Carmela

Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts Say

A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United StatesNational Park Service (NPS) Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'

A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
BRISTOL, CT
hk-now.com

Three Connecticut Doctors in the Polio Hall of Fame

(August 22, 2022) —Recent news reports out of New York City indicate that the dreaded polio virus has been making a comeback. These studies are based upon sewage studies in Middletown that were pioneered in the 1950's by Wesleyan grad Joseph Melnick. Most often, people associate a Hall...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Conn. town members gather to discuss race, equity and inclusion

ENFIELD, Conn. — A tough but necessary conversation at Enfield High School Tuesday night, forcing people to ask themselves important questions. "What is our responsibility? What is all of our responsibility when something like this happens?" said Kamora Herrington, facilitator of a community conversation and founder of Kamora's Cultural Corner.
ENFIELD, CT
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
CONNECTICUT STATE
