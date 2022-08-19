A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United StatesNational Park Service (NPS) Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO