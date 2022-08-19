Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
After dry, 'challenging' summer, fall forecast looks promising for farmers
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Local farms and orchards continue to endure a dry summer, even after much-needed showers touched down across Connecticut this week. “The summer of 2022 has been very challenging for growers,” said John Lyman, the owner of Lyman Orchards in Middlefield. Lyman, who runs 1,200 acres...
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
Whole Foods looks to open new store in Old Saybrook
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Rhode Island developer has plans to open a Whole Foods supermarket in Old Saybrook at the intersection of Spencer Plains Road and Route 1. Carpionato Group has signed an agreement with the upscale Texas-based supermarket chain to occupy...
How the drought is impacting trees and foliage this fall
HARTFORD, Conn. — It's been a summer of sunshine, but at least there's been a little rain recently. Some have seen a decent amount, while others haven't had much at all. Perhaps you've noticed leaves on some trees are starting to turn already. You can thank the ongoing drought for that.
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
Proton Therapy in Connecticut: We’re halfway there
Though Connecticut's Office of Health Strategy approved a proton therapy center in Wallingford, it's opposed to one in Danbury. We need both.
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
Duchess, Connecticut's own fast food chain, has been a family affair since 1956
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One day back in 1971, 16-year-old Edward Koleszar got a call from his brother, a short-order cook at the Duchess restaurant on Post Road in Fairfield. They were short handed and needed help, pronto. He showed up that day,...
Lightning strikes barn in Litchfield, igniting fire
Witnesses say lightning struck the barn at 12 Richards Road in the town of Litchfield around 3:30 p.m.
Towns adding armed security ahead of the school year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school under siege. A lone gunman walked in, 19 kids and two teachers didn’t make it out alive. News 8 has an in-depth Back to School report on school safety across the state. More Connecticut school districts have made the decision to hire armed guards for […]
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Re-Route Highway and Lead to State Park
On August 23, 1966, bulldozer operator Edward McCarthy uncovered a fossilized Triassic lake bed in Rocky Hill. While excavating a path for the new Interstate 91 highway, McCarthy overturned a slab of sandstone and exposed six large, three-toed footprints. Closer inspection revealed that this former lake bed contained the most abundant display of Eubrontes tracks in North America.
Excessive water on road closed Route 8 North in Seymour for hours
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Excessive water on the road caused Route 8 North in Seymour to close for hours on Tuesday evening. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 8 North was closed between Exits 22 and 23 due to water over the road just after 7 p.m. Traffic began moving again after 10 […]
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts Say
A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United StatesNational Park Service (NPS) Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'
A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
Three Connecticut Doctors in the Polio Hall of Fame
(August 22, 2022) —Recent news reports out of New York City indicate that the dreaded polio virus has been making a comeback. These studies are based upon sewage studies in Middletown that were pioneered in the 1950’s by Wesleyan grad Joseph Melnick. Most often, people associate a Hall...
Conn. town members gather to discuss race, equity and inclusion
ENFIELD, Conn. — A tough but necessary conversation at Enfield High School Tuesday night, forcing people to ask themselves important questions. "What is our responsibility? What is all of our responsibility when something like this happens?" said Kamora Herrington, facilitator of a community conversation and founder of Kamora's Cultural Corner.
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
