Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Putnam County Residents “Trailblaze with Byrne”
Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,Ref-Mahopac) completed his second of six “Trailblazing with Byrne” events of the summer on Saturday, August 20th at the Mahopac Public Library and Mt. Hope Trailhead. Byrne was joined by about a dozen Town of Carmel/Mahopac residents for an informal discussion before going on a healthy walk along the Empire State Trail. Participants included Carmel Town Supervisor Michael Cazzari, Mahopac Library Board of Trustees President (and former Putnam Deputy County Executive & Carmel Town Supervisor) Frank DelCampo and Vice-President Eugene Boesch.
hamlethub.com
Westchester County Offering Free Back to School Vaccine Clinics
Call the Westchester County Health Department at (914) 995-5800 to determine eligibility, and make an appointment. The Westchester County Department of Health is now booking appointments for its free back-to-school vaccine clinics to assure children have the vaccines they need for school. Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said: “Parents should...
hamlethub.com
Westchester's HERRO Program Dispenses Almost $250,000 To First Responders
HERRO PROGRAM DISPENSES ALMOST $250,000 TO FIRST RESPONDERS. Tuition reimbursement & student loan repayment help available to active volunteers. (White Plains, NY) – Close to $250,000 has been dispensed so far to over 50 recipients under Westchester County’s tuition and student loan reimbursement program to help volunteer fire departments and EMS agencies recruit and retain more local heroes.
hamlethub.com
Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity - Recording Clerk
Recording Clerk - to take and transcribe minutes of the Sustainable Bethel Commission. Meetings are once a month, the first Thursday of the month, at 7:00 p.m. in Conference Room A in the Municipal Town Hall. The next meeting will be September 1, 2022. Duties include typing the Agenda and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Back to School Information for Danbury Public School Families: Calendar, Bus Routes, Hours, and More
The first day of school for Danbury Public School students in grades 1-12 is Tuesday, August 30. View Danbury Public School's 2022-2023 Calendar HERE. For school hours, click HERE. For bus routes, click HERE. To download Danbury Public School app Parent Square, click HERE. Learn about Danbury Public School Lunch...
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on September 7: Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA funds for RVNAhealth, and More
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30 pm. Notice is hereby given that a formal Public Hearing for residents will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Annex located in the conference room located at 66 Prospect Street (next to Yanity Gym) to hear items pertaining to the following:
hamlethub.com
Best Lawyers Recognizes Two Attorneys at Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains & Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Westchester County elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea, Esq., member, has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of Elder Law and Trusts and Estates. Lauren C. Enea, Esq., associate, has also been recognized in the 3rd edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
hamlethub.com
Bethel Police Department Mourns Passing of Retired Dispatcher Mary Ann Broderick
It is with a heavy heart that the Bethel Police Department announces the passing of retired Dispatcher Mary Ann Broderick. Dispatcher Broderick had served over 30 years with the Town of Bethel and retired from her honorable career in early 2021. Mary Ann was a wealth of information for all things Bethel and was one of the most kind-hearted people you could ever meet. She will be sadly missed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
New Canaan police report uptick in theft from residential mailboxes
New Canaan Police report that they are seeing an uptick in the theft of mail from residential mailboxes. Specifically, thieves are stealing checks left in mailboxes and engaging in "Check Washing." "Check Washing" is the process of erasing details from checks to allow them to be rewritten, usually for criminal...
hamlethub.com
2022 KOMD Benefit on Sept. 10 Supports Ridgefield Resident Conner Curran: Together Let’s Build Strength With Kindness
Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy (KOMD) event at Captain Lawrence Brewing Company on Saturday, September 10 from 7 -11 pm supports Conner Curran, son of Chris and Jessica Curran of Ridgefield and all children who battle KOMD. Conner was diagnosed with DMD, a progressive muscle-wasting disease, at the age of five....
hamlethub.com
Jamaal Bowman Wins Second Term
Jamaal Bowman has declared victory in the district 16 congressional race in New York. The incumbent defeated two challengers who waged differing political campaigns. Westchester County Legislator, Vedat Gashi is a first time candidate in a major political race. The lawyer, born in Kosovo, is an immigrant with a strong urban experience and street smart savvy. Gashi grew up in the Bronx, experienced the ravages of poverty, and rose to the political arena through hard work and the perspective of a Democratic moderate.
hamlethub.com
Obituary: John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY
John Christian Kunkel, a 43-year resident of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on Friday, August 19th, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old. Born on March 28, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Herman and Theresa (Zimmerman) Kunkel. John was a graduate of Bushwick High School in Brooklyn and the Berkley Business School in Long Island. He served in the US Army from 1968 until 1974 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. On February 22, 1970 John married the love of his life and best friend Joanne Victoria Herbst in Middle Village, NY.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Wilton Public Schools Releases Fall Back to School Guide
The first day of school for Wilton Public School students is Monday, August 29. View Wilton Public Schools Complete Back to School Guide here. Wilton Public Schools has a newly redesigned website. Click HERE. Calendar. View the 2022-2023 District Calendar HERE. Transportation. All transportation information and protocols can be found...
hamlethub.com
WCSU to welcome new students, unveil mascot imagery on Friday
DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University will welcome more than 1,000 students to begin the fall 2022 semester on Friday, Aug. 26, with the traditional “Entering the Gates” ceremony (weather permitting) and a first-time reveal of the visual representation of the university’s new mascot, the Wolves.
hamlethub.com
Obituary: Peter B. Major of Carmel, NY
Peter Bourke Major, age 79, on August 18, 2022. Peter was born on June 1, 1943, in the Bronx, NY to James and Elizabeth (Quinn) Major. He married the love of his life Gail Ralph on April 24, 1971, at St. Joseph's Church in Astoria, NY and they were blessed with three wonderful daughters.
hamlethub.com
Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!
Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
JOBS・
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Community Foundation Announces Young Philanthropists’ Grants
One of the signature programs of the New Canaan Community Foundation is the Young Philanthropists Program. Each year, approximately thirty high school students come together to learn about philanthropy, the nonprofit sector, and how they can have an impact on local community issues. Students spend the year learning about various organizations in the area, how to fundraise, and complete a miniature version of the Foundation’s grantmaking process.
hamlethub.com
New Milford's 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
New Milford's twenty-first 9.11.2001 Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Patriots Way Plaza in the New Milford Railroad Station parking area. We will gather around the 9/11 Monument at 8:00 a.m. The service will commence at 8:46 a.m. and is open to the public.
hamlethub.com
Sean McGannon of Brewster Receives Elmira College Key Award
Sean McGannon, of Brewster, NY, received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Danbury resident Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23
Shakii Watson-Danzy, 23, of Danbury, son of Tronisha Watson of Bethel and Shaka Danzy of Danbury, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Home Going services will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1 PM in the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, 69 Rowan St., Danbury. Interment will take place in Wooster Cemetery at the direction of the family. Family and Friends will be received at the Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church on Saturday from 11 AM to 12:45 PM.
Comments / 0