BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
Arsenal offer Ainsley Maitland-Niles to West Ham, with Hammers discussing possible move for versatile English 24-year-old before transfer window closes
West Ham have been offered the chance to sign midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal in the closing weeks of the transfer window. The Gunners are keen to offload the 24-year-old this summer as he has entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Emirates Stadium. The versatile star...
BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd consider Memphis Depay, Bayern near Chelsea star, Arsenal given Tielemans hope
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16. Arsenal retain hope of signing Youri Tielemans after Leicester lowered their asking price to £38m due to his contract situation with the Belgian’s current deal set to end this season,...
