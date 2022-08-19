Read full article on original website
Twins' Aaron Sanchez removed prematurely vs. Astros after bench-clearing incident triggers mound visit rule
Minnesota Twins right-hander Aaron Sanchez was involved in an unusual sequence during Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros that resulted in him being removed prematurely because of Major League Baseball's rules on mound visits. The scene went down to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Sanchez threw an inside...
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to start the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Since he's limited to first base and designated hitter, Hall's playing time was destined to dwindle further once Bryce Harper (thumb) likely makes his return from the 60-day injured list next week. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but the rookie will head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
Mets push back Jacob deGrom's next start, and the star righty won't face Yankees in Subway Series
New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will not start on Tuesday against the Yankees as he was originally expected to do. Instead, the Mets announced that Taijuan Walker will get the nod on Tuesday while deGrom will slot in against the Colorado Rockies on either Thursday or Friday, according to the New York Post.
Brewers pitcher calls out front office for Josh Hader trade during August skid: 'Didn't send right message'
The Milwaukee Brewers have not played well lately. Though they won on Sunday, thereby avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, they've compiled a 7-11 mark so far in August. What's more is the Brewers have lost four of their six August series, including sets against the aforementioned Cubs, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds -- or the National League Central foes they're supposed to beat. Add it all together, and the Brewers have seen their two-game lead in the division turn into a five-game deficit over the course of three weeks.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Unavailable Wednesday
Manager Alex Cora said Pham (back) will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The 34-year-old left Tuesday's contest with lower-back spasms and will miss at least one game. Xander Bogaerts also exited the contest with back spasms and won't be available Wednesday, so Boston is likely to make a roster move to add a position player. Pham also sat out Saturday's contest with a back issue, and the Red Sox may be more cautious with the injury this time around.
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Shouldn't miss time
Bohm (undisclosed) felt fine after being removed early from Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm looked to be removed from the contest due to a lower-body injury, but after the game, skipper Rob Thomson stated he decided to pull the third baseman to go with better speed on the bases. Bohm should be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup.
Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
Angels' Mike Mayers: Drawing start Wednesday
Mayers is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayers is presumably stepping into the rotation spot of Touki Toussaint, who could work out of the bullpen for the time being after being blasted for four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings in his last start Aug. 17 against the Mariners. In that same game, Mayers came on in long relief and wasn't any more effective, as he yielded five earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings. Mayers tossed 96 pitches in that outing, so he'll be sufficiently stretched out as he steps into the rotation.
Brewers' Mike Brosseau: Suffers ribcage injury
Brosseau left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to right rib cage discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He struck out in his lone at-bat before departing. Brosseau appeared to be in pain on a couple of his swings early on, and was spotted grabbing his side on his way back to the dugout. Luis Urias replaced Brosseau at third base.
Diamondbacks' Luis Frias: Moves up to majors
The Diamondbacks recalled Frias from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Frias will give Arizona some much-needed length out of the bullpen in the series finale after five relievers were needed to cover the final 3.2 innings of Saturday's 16-7 loss to St. Louis. One of those relievers, Edwin Uceta, was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Frias, who is expected to work in a low-leverage role for the duration of his stay in Arizona.
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Aggravates calf issue
Moustakas was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Phillies with a left calf injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 33-year-old returned from a left calf strain last week, and he may have aggravated the injury Tuesday after going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Manager David Bell said Moustakas was feeling good after the contest, so it's possible the veteran is only dealing with a cramp.
Angels' Jo Adell: On bench Tuesday
Adell is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. After a recent two-game absence due to a thumb injury, Adell started in each of the past four contests and went 2-for-12 with eight strikeouts. Though Magneuris Sierra will pick up the starting nod in left field Tuesday, the non-contending Angels will likely continue to deploy Adell as an everyday player down the stretch with the hope that he can cut down on his strikeouts and emerge as a productive regular in the lineup.
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Sent back to minors
Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Tuesday's win over the Mets. Florial entered as a defensive replacement late in Tuesday's contest but didn't register a plate appearance. The 24-year-old was promoted by New York last week and appeared in four games during his brief stint in the majors, going 1-for-9 with an RBI, a run and four strikeouts.
