CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to start the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Since he's limited to first base and designated hitter, Hall's playing time was destined to dwindle further once Bryce Harper (thumb) likely makes his return from the 60-day injured list next week. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but the rookie will head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
CBS Sports
Brewers pitcher calls out front office for Josh Hader trade during August skid: 'Didn't send right message'
The Milwaukee Brewers have not played well lately. Though they won on Sunday, thereby avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, they've compiled a 7-11 mark so far in August. What's more is the Brewers have lost four of their six August series, including sets against the aforementioned Cubs, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds -- or the National League Central foes they're supposed to beat. Add it all together, and the Brewers have seen their two-game lead in the division turn into a five-game deficit over the course of three weeks.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jose Castillo: Joining big-league club
Castillo was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 26-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019 due to numerous injuries but will join the Friars on Tuesday with Yu Darvish placed on the paternity list. Castillo has a 2.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB across 34.2 innings with El Paso this year.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Allows 10 baserunners
Suarez allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez held the Reds scoreless through the first five innings, scattering three hits and a walk. In the sixth he allowed three hits and three walks and was removed with two outs after three runs had scored. The four walks tied a season-high for the lefty and it was the first time since June 17 that he walked more than two batters in a game. Since returning from a back injury in mid-July, the 26-year-old has a 1.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB while allowing one homer in 41 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be early next week in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tommy Pham: Unavailable Wednesday
Manager Alex Cora said Pham (back) will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The 34-year-old left Tuesday's contest with lower-back spasms and will miss at least one game. Xander Bogaerts also exited the contest with back spasms and won't be available Wednesday, so Boston is likely to make a roster move to add a position player. Pham also sat out Saturday's contest with a back issue, and the Red Sox may be more cautious with the injury this time around.
CBS Sports
Albert Pujols chases 700 home runs: Everything to know as Cardinals legend moves in on milestone
The baseball gods have gifted us two thrilling home run chases in 2022. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is making a run at 61 homers, Roger Maris' American League record. Over in the National League, St. Louis Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols is approaching the hallowed 700 homers milestone.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Sent back to minors
Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Tuesday's win over the Mets. Florial entered as a defensive replacement late in Tuesday's contest but didn't register a plate appearance. The 24-year-old was promoted by New York last week and appeared in four games during his brief stint in the majors, going 1-for-9 with an RBI, a run and four strikeouts.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Shouldn't miss time
Bohm (undisclosed) felt fine after being removed early from Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm looked to be removed from the contest due to a lower-body injury, but after the game, skipper Rob Thomson stated he decided to pull the third baseman to go with better speed on the bases. Bohm should be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Rays' Tommy Romero: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Romero for assignment Tuesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Romero received the chance to make his MLB debut in April as a starter, but after lasting just 1.2 innings while issuing five walks in that outing, the 25-year-old has been trending downward ever since. He went on to make two additional relief appearances for the big club but has otherwise spent the season at Triple-A Durham, where he struggled in a starting role before ultimately moving to the bullpen. The 25-year-old right-hander owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB in 66.2 innings at Triple-A this season, and his status as a prospect of some repute could prompt another organization to put in a waiver claim for him now that he's off the Rays' 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern in which Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
