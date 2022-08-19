This Is Washington's Best Snack

Photo: Getty Images

States and regions are known for specific dishes or ingredients . The same can be said about snacks, too!

We're not talking about something you can pick up from a convenience store . We're speaking about locally-sourced eats that most residents love, and something tourists need to try. Sometimes these iconic snack foods can be found anywhere in the country, but what makes it special is how locals approach them.

Food & Wine , looking to put a spotlight on other areas of American cuisine, pinpointed the best snack in every state.

The most famous snack food in Washington is smoked oysters! Writers explain:

"A shellfish picnic by the magically temperate Pacific Northwest coastline — ideally, when it's murderously hot everywhere else in the country — is one of those must-have experiences most people never get around to. First of all, it's far away, and during a normal summer, it can be extremely expensive to get here. So put a pin in that dream for now, stock up on saltines and hot sauce, and order yourself a few tins of Washington smoked oysters, made with tasty bivalves plucked from the briny deep. The top local brand, Ekone, sells on Amazon."

Check out the full list on Food & Wine .