4d ago
Unless they are going to address the fact that the US military and other things that aren't cars and leaf blowers are the BIGGEST carbon emitters, no amount of gas engine banning will have any impact on climate change. They are just using this as a way to force the population to enrich the car manufacturers, because that's the only way to get the manufacturers to get on board. So in 10 years most of us won't be able to afford to have a car at all, and still nothing will be improved. This is about money and power, not the climate.
Community pushes back against commission over Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll plan
The Washington State Transportation Commission has decided to move forward with its plan to reduce tolls over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge by 75 cents, with a higher reduction for vehicles with more than three axels despite pushback from the community. At the previous commission meeting in July, the committee unveiled...
The Stranger
Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum
No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
publicola.com
Cascading Construction Errors Add New Delays to Light Rail Expansion
Shoddy workmanship, the concrete workers’ strike, and the collapse of an embankment in Kent will delay the opening of the regional light rail expansion by a year or more, Sound Transit staff told agency board members on Thursday. The board already knew that a light rail extension linking Seattle to the Eastside across Lake Washington was behind schedule because of issues with concrete plinths, or track supports, installed by contractor Kiewit-Hoffman, but learned more details last week about both that construction snafu and other issues that will contribute to delays throughout the project.
Crews clear North Seattle homeless encampment after 6 years of complaints from residents
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
Sewage spill causes Lake Washington shoreline closure
SEATTLE — A stretch of shoreline on Lake Washington between Madrona Beach and Howell Park has been closed after a power outage caused a sewage overflow on Monday, King County Wastewater confirmed. The county said a utility power failure at the East Pine Pump Station caused the pumps to...
rtands.com
A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines
A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
KING 5
Road closed after car hits pole in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE — All lanes of Holman Road Northwest in north Seattle closed early Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole, causing traffic lights to fall into the street. The crash happened at the intersection of Holman Road Northwest and Mary Avenue Northwest, which is a couple...
Sound Transit reveals months-long delays to light rail extension projects
SEATTLE — Sound Transit announced Thursday that some western Washington communities waiting for light rail service will have to wait longer, citing a myriad of issuing plaguing construction from Lynnwood to Federal Way and its eastern extension to Redmond. The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received the news...
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.
Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
southseattleemerald.com
Tenants in Limbo After Sale of ‘Naturally Affordable’ Apartment Building
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Tenants of a Capitol Hill apartment complex are fighting to stay in place after their building — an example of “naturally affordable” housing in Seattle — was sold to a private company.
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds
A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.
Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park
SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac
SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday. Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration"...
Hate crimes against transgender people are spiking, data shows
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — According to the FBI, hate crimes against the transgender community have skyrocketed over the past two years. KING 5's Facing Race team has been looking into what’s behind the spike in violence, and how it’s impacting local families. To Craig and Deborah Martinez...
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
Seattle City Council approves police recruitment, retention plan
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council approved an ordinance that focuses on improving police recruitment and retention on Tuesday. The plan, proposed by Mayor Bruce Harrell in July, is intended to reduce the impacts of more than 460 officers leaving the department over approximately two-and-a-half years. Under the plan,...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Slain Olalla couple honored for their impact on Peninsula brewing community with special beer
BREMERTON, Wash. — The owner of Bremerton brewery is making a special brew to honor an Olalla couple killed on their property last week. Linda Seymour, the owner of Deep Draft Brewing, knew Steve and Mina Shulz for nearly a decade and is keeping their memory alive the way she knows best, with a new brew.
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
Seattle's Elephant Car Wash sign's landmark status to be decided Wednesday
SEATTLE — A decision will be made Wednesday on the fate of the iconic pink Elephant Car Wash sign in Seattle. Since 1956 it sat on the corner of 6th Street and Battery Avenue until 2020. The Landmarks Preservation Board is meeting on Wednesday and on the agenda is...
