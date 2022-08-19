ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Comments / 6

So What
4d ago

Unless they are going to address the fact that the US military and other things that aren't cars and leaf blowers are the BIGGEST carbon emitters, no amount of gas engine banning will have any impact on climate change. They are just using this as a way to force the population to enrich the car manufacturers, because that's the only way to get the manufacturers to get on board. So in 10 years most of us won't be able to afford to have a car at all, and still nothing will be improved. This is about money and power, not the climate.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Stranger

Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum

No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Cascading Construction Errors Add New Delays to Light Rail Expansion

Shoddy workmanship, the concrete workers’ strike, and the collapse of an embankment in Kent will delay the opening of the regional light rail expansion by a year or more, Sound Transit staff told agency board members on Thursday. The board already knew that a light rail extension linking Seattle to the Eastside across Lake Washington was behind schedule because of issues with concrete plinths, or track supports, installed by contractor Kiewit-Hoffman, but learned more details last week about both that construction snafu and other issues that will contribute to delays throughout the project.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City Council#Leaf Blower#City Park#Rights Committee
KING 5

Sewage spill causes Lake Washington shoreline closure

SEATTLE — A stretch of shoreline on Lake Washington between Madrona Beach and Howell Park has been closed after a power outage caused a sewage overflow on Monday, King County Wastewater confirmed. The county said a utility power failure at the East Pine Pump Station caused the pumps to...
SEATTLE, WA
rtands.com

A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
REDMOND, WA
KING 5

Road closed after car hits pole in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — All lanes of Holman Road Northwest in north Seattle closed early Wednesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole, causing traffic lights to fall into the street. The crash happened at the intersection of Holman Road Northwest and Mary Avenue Northwest, which is a couple...
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.

Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park

SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday. Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration"...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

What Will They Do with His Garden?

Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle City Council approves police recruitment, retention plan

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council approved an ordinance that focuses on improving police recruitment and retention on Tuesday. The plan, proposed by Mayor Bruce Harrell in July, is intended to reduce the impacts of more than 460 officers leaving the department over approximately two-and-a-half years. Under the plan,...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations

Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy