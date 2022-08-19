Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder after 3 men killed in hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub
CHICAGO — Chicago’s top cop on Tuesday announced that a man has been charged with murder after three men were killed in a hit-and-run outside a popular South Side bar. Tavis Dunbar, 34, turned himself in on Monday and was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree […]
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old shot while walking in Morgan Park Tuesday night
CHICAGO - A man,19, was walking outside Tuesday night in the 11300 block of South Throop Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder and was treated by Chicago Fire Department at the scene in Morgan Park around 10:22 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
15-month-old Chicago girl reported missing has been found
CHICAGO - A 15-month-old girl who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, Chicago police said. This is an update from a previous story, which can be found below. A 15-month-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park Sunday morning. London Ligon was last seen by family members inside...
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts doing better, took part in wheelchair race
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, continues to improve and is now in better spirits, a family spokesperson said. The spokesperson says Cooper no longer requires IV pain...
Gary police looking for missing 35-year-old woman
GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Gary are asking the public’s help with information on a missing woman. Amanda Lenter, 35, was last seen on Tuesday in Gary. She is around 5′ tall and 100 lbs. with brown eyes and blonde hair with dark roots. Anyone with information...
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood Monday evening. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis, at about 5:45 p.m. Chicago police say a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son, Jamari, were traveling in...
CBS News
Gary, Indiana police search for woman missing since August 16
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Gary, Indiana want help in finding a woman who may be in danger and missing since August 16. Police said 35-year-old Amanda Lentner is five-feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and blond hair with dark roots. Anyone with information is asked...
fox32chicago.com
Jaylen Ausley murder: Chicago community remembers 23-year-old killed in hit-and-run outside bar
CHICAGO - It was an emotional day celebrating the life of a 23-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side last weekend. On Friday, more than 200 people gathered outside Gary Comer College Prep Middle School for a balloon release in honor of Jaylen Ausley. Ausley graduated from...
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city’s South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
Friends, family remember South Shore hit-and-run victim Jaylen Ausley as "positive light"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son...
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
WSPY NEWS
Mokena man pleads guilty in murder for hire case; parents of murder victim speak out
30-year-old Michael Swift, of Mokena, on Monday pleaded guilty in Kendall County to two counts of trying to hire a hit man to kill a LaSalle County Sheriff's Deputy and a LaSalle County judge. As part of his plea, Swift was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He'll have to...
Body recovered from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing man who fell from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen'
The body of a man pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday has been identified, according to officials.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
Man shot and killed in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Little Village.Police said the 33-year-old man was in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov around 9:20 p.m., when three men walked up and fired 23 shots into the vehicle.The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.The shooters fled the scene in a blue truck.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area Four detectives were investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet Park District searching for owner of stuffed animal dog found in parking lot
JOLIET, Ill. - A stuffed animal has become a tourist magnet for the Joliet Park District. About a month ago, a visitor left a stuffed toy dog in the parking lot. A maintenance worker spotted it and efforts began to reunite the toy with its owner. Then, the social media...
fox32chicago.com
Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested. James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police. On...
