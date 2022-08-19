ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old shot while walking in Morgan Park Tuesday night

CHICAGO - A man,19, was walking outside Tuesday night in the 11300 block of South Throop Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder and was treated by Chicago Fire Department at the scene in Morgan Park around 10:22 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
15-month-old Chicago girl reported missing has been found

CHICAGO - A 15-month-old girl who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, Chicago police said. This is an update from a previous story, which can be found below. A 15-month-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park Sunday morning. London Ligon was last seen by family members inside...
CHICAGO, IL
Gary police looking for missing 35-year-old woman

GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Gary are asking the public’s help with information on a missing woman. Amanda Lenter, 35, was last seen on Tuesday in Gary. She is around 5′ tall and 100 lbs. with brown eyes and blonde hair with dark roots. Anyone with information...
GARY, IN
Gary, Indiana police search for woman missing since August 16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Gary, Indiana want help in finding a woman who may be in danger and missing since August 16. Police said 35-year-old Amanda Lentner is five-feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and blond hair with dark roots. Anyone with information is asked...
GARY, IN
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
Friends, family remember South Shore hit-and-run victim Jaylen Ausley as "positive light"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son...
CHICAGO, IL
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
CHICAGO, IL
Man shot and killed in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Little Village.Police said the 33-year-old man was in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov around 9:20 p.m., when three men walked up and fired 23 shots into the vehicle.The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.The shooters fled the scene in a blue truck.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area Four detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

