Shelei Pan will never forget the beaming smile on Anna Bloom’s face as she appeared on the runway in her “dream dress.”. It was one of many memorable moments for Pan, a student entering her junior year at Washington University in St. Louis, as she launched Made to Model in the spring at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ annual fashion show. The project teamed Wash U students from the Sam Fox School and metro area young people with disabilities to create clothes that fit both their personalities and their functional needs.

4 DAYS AGO