Washington Missourian
Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman
A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show
Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM. James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
timesnewspapers.com
St. Agnes Home Provides Assisted Living Alongside Vibrant Catholic Culture
Founded by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, St. Agnes Home is a licensed, intermediate care, assisted living home. Located at 10341 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, St. Agnes Home provides a place for the elderly under the loving and gentle care of the Carmelite Sisters and their dedicated staff. St. Agnes provides this care in peace and comfort, under the same roof as the blessed sacrament. When seniors choose St. Agnes Home, they become part of the Carmelite family.
Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
New trends arise in the St. Louis housing market
Mark Gellman of The Gellman Team joins The Mark Reardon Show to discuss what new trends are happening in the St. Louis housing market after two years of the pandemic affecting sales.
St. Louisan builds Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A
If your back-to-school mornings are a little choatic this week Chick-Fil-A wants to help.
City Gear and Nike host Cutz For Kids back-to-school event
City Gear and Nike are hosting Cutz For Kids Back-to-School event at City Gear in Jennings.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested
A 30-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of assault and one charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident Friday at Dierbergs grocery store that began with him harassing women and escalated from there. Police say that Julius Butler was at the Brentwood location of Dierbergs acting aggressively...
timesnewspapers.com
Come Home To Cape Albeon Lakeside Retirement Living
Cape Albeon sits on 16 beautiful acres, which includes two lakes in a quiet residential area offering wildlife and breathtaking scenic views. It offers great apartment living, amenities and activities. Many of the residents wonder why they didn’t move into Cape Albeon Lakeside Retirement Living sooner. The retirement community,...
multihousingnews.com
Draper and Kramer Announces St. Louis Property Completion
Gershman Mortgage originated a $44.4 million HUD loan for the project’s construction. Draper and Kramer Inc. has announced the completion of Moda at the Hill, a 225-unit rental community in St. Louis, Mo. Gershman Mortgage provided a $44.4 million HUD loan for the development in August 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.
Urban League distributing food and supplies for flood victims in the St. Louis area
The flash flooding from July 26-28 continues to create challenges for many residents in the St. Louis area.
timesnewspapers.com
Locals May Now Sample European Street Crepes
Those craving a European-style street crepe won’t have to fly thousands of miles to sample one. Kirkwood’s Kristin Painter is bringing this overseas treat to events and parties in the area via her mobile street crepe business. Founder of The Fold, Painter developed a passion for street crepes...
Wrestling at The Chase, Missouri book festival
Missouri Book Festival is to kick off on Aug. 25th and 27th.
laduenews.com
Students at Washington University in St. Louis design adaptive clothing for local youth with functional needs
Shelei Pan will never forget the beaming smile on Anna Bloom’s face as she appeared on the runway in her “dream dress.”. It was one of many memorable moments for Pan, a student entering her junior year at Washington University in St. Louis, as she launched Made to Model in the spring at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ annual fashion show. The project teamed Wash U students from the Sam Fox School and metro area young people with disabilities to create clothes that fit both their personalities and their functional needs.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the head. He...
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
