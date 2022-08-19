If you missed the news a few days this week, don't worry. The WAER News Round up has you covered. This week, the legal battles over redistricting are still not over in New York State. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the new lines should be drawn by the state's redistricting commission, not a special master. Also, New York state’s budget forecast has suffered a reversal of fortune as the nation’s economic uncertainty continues.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO