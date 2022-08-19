Read full article on original website
Related
waer.org
WAER News Round up: Aug 15-19
If you missed the news a few days this week, don't worry. The WAER News Round up has you covered. This week, the legal battles over redistricting are still not over in New York State. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the new lines should be drawn by the state's redistricting commission, not a special master. Also, New York state’s budget forecast has suffered a reversal of fortune as the nation’s economic uncertainty continues.
waer.org
CNY Home prices set another record
Median home prices set another record in Central New York for the second consecutive month. The Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors says the average price reached $200,000 in July, up 8.1% from last year and broke last month’s record of $195,000. Meanwhile, closed sales continue to fall, down by...
Comments / 0