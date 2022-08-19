Read full article on original website
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School musicians prepare for marching season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a successful two weeks of band camp, Bridgeport High School Marching Band musicians are finalizing their performance before Friday’s football home opener. Band Director Garrett Friend said 84 musicians will play four songs written by American composer John Williams — including from...
WVNews
Titletown Tailgate welcomes new, returning Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School students
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Before the school year started Wednesday for elementary, middle and high school students district-wide, students had the opportunity to reconnect through spirit competitions and activities during the Titletown Tailgate. Julie Love, Bridgeport All-Sports Booster treasurer, said the second-annual event at Wayne Jamison Field was...
WVNews
First readings approved for updated Bridgeport (West Virginia) ordinances
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council unanimously approved first readings of three proposed ordinances during a regular meeting Tuesday. One ordinance would allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings. Under the nine-page ordinance, code enforcement officials would be able to identify unsafe structures and consider ordering their demolition — whether at the city’s or the owner’s expenses.
WVNews
ND goalie smoothers the ball with Linc 4 rushing in.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Andrew Ash and Kaiden Posey each scored two goals to lead Linc…
WVNews
ATC
ALBRIGHT — There will be a traffic delay on County Route 22, Coal Lick Road, from the junction of W.Va. 26, North Preston Highway, to the junction of County Route 3, Brandonville Pike, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday for paving and shoulder work.
WVNews
Monongalia County, West Virginia, school board hears about potential impact of Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Assessor Mark Musick spoke to the county Board of Education Tuesday evening about the potential impacts of Amendment 2, which will be on November’s ballot. Amendment 2, which will appear on the ballot as the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment," would give...
WVNews
Lewis County battles BU to 1-1 draw, Lady Bucs down Lewis 8-0
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County travelled to meet Buckhannon-Upshur for a soccer doubleheader on Tuesday night with the boys teams battling to a hard-fought 1-1 draw while the Buccaneer girls blanked the Minutemaids 8-0 in the nightcap. Both teams had chances in the early minutes of the...
WVNews
Preston edges RCB as Manko, Brannon share medalist honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A little extra work earlier in the day didn’t prevent Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Brannon from sharing low medalist honors. Brannon and Preston’s Briar Manko each shot a 40 and shared low medalist honors at a tri-match with RCB, Preston and Notre Dame on Tuesday at Sunny Croft Country Club.
WVNews
New scholarship aimed at keeping physical therapists in state
MORGANTOWN — Future physical therapists studying at the West Virginia University School of Medicine will benefit from a new scholarship established by a growing north central West Virginia practice to help keep skilled clinicians in the state. Country Roads Physical Therapy established the namesake scholarship to benefit a third-year...
WVNews
With two low medalists, Bridgeport tops four-team field at home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf remained tough to beat on its home course Tuesday, defeating North Marion, Philip Barbour and Lincoln in a nine-hole match at Bridgeport Country Club. Jayden Gregory and Brayden Stutler were joint low medalists for the Indians, each shooting a 39. The team...
WVNews
Lincoln boys down Notre Dame, 6-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Andrew Ash and Kaiden Posey each scored two goals to lead Lincoln to its first win of the season with a 6-0 shutout of Notre Dame in high school soccer action Tuesday night at Hite Field. The Cougars (1-1) scored two goals in the...
WVNews
Urban deer hunt aims to rid Bridgeport (West Virginia) of nuisance deer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunters have two more opportunities to get permits for this fall’s Bridgeport urban deer hunt. Police Sgt. C.S. Carpenter said new hunters can apply for permits from 9-10 a.m. Saturday and from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 1.
WVNews
RCB #20.jpg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason fired in three goals and the Robert C. Byrd F…
WVNews
Thomason nets 3 as Robert C. Byrd wins 1st, 6-1
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Thomason fired in three goals and the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday, blitzing the Williamstown Yellowjackets, 6-1, in their home opener. “We got a lot of guys a lot of minutes,” RCB coach...
WVNews
Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
WVNews
Libraries, Arthurdale Heritage receive state grants
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History has announced grants awarded organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office. West Virginia Library Commission grants in Preston County went to the Kingwood Public...
WVNews
Several staff recognized at Lewis BOE meeting
Lewis County Board of Education members were brought up to date about the week prior to students beginning on Aug. 22. Staff development was held the week prior to students returning. Superintendent Dr. Robin Lewis said opening day was a success, and she praised the Lewis County High School band for their performance for staff on Aug. 15.
WVNews
Lewis County Community Calendar
August 21-28 Revival 7 p.m. nightly, Harvest Evangelical Methodist Church, Good Hope, Rt. 19, South of Clarksburg, between Two Lick Bridge and Kincheloe Bridge. Special Singing. Guest speakers nightly:
WVNews
Joel Beane reflects on 50 years as Kingwood's librarian
KINGWOOD — For 50 years, Joel Beane has served the public as librarian at the Kingwood Public Library. He started the job in August 1973 and is retiring Aug. 31.
WVNews
UHC opens an 8-bed observation department
BRIDGEPORT —WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (UHC) recently completed an eight-bed Observation Department to streamline Emergency Department (ED) operations and expedite care for short-term stay patients. ED visits to UHC total more than 50,000 annually, making it one of the busiest in the state. “A real dilemma for hospitals...
