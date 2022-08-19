BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council unanimously approved first readings of three proposed ordinances during a regular meeting Tuesday. One ordinance would allow the city to control the demolition of dilapidated buildings. Under the nine-page ordinance, code enforcement officials would be able to identify unsafe structures and consider ordering their demolition — whether at the city’s or the owner’s expenses.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO