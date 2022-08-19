ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard warns his players to be wary of football's dark arts when Aston Villa meet Crystal Palace on Saturday after London side's 'gamesmanship' led to Darwin Nunez red at Anfield

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Steven Gerrard has warned Aston Villa to avoid falling for football’s dark arts when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Palace’s last game ended in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool after Reds forward Darwin Nunez was sent off for butting Eagles defender Joachim Andersen.

Gerrard acknowledged that every team tries to gain an edge by any means and urged his players to be alive to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQ59G_0hNzQTJN00
Steven Gerrard has urged his players to be wary of the dark arts when they play Crystal Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A47IG_0hNzQTJN00
The Villa boss wants his squad to show discipline when they travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday

‘We have to be prepared for gamesmanship,’ said Gerrard. ‘It happens at the top level of football. Players try and gain any kind of advantage, we do it ourselves.

‘I’ve got no problem with that but we have to be prepared to go there and play with discipline. It's important we keep 11 men on the pitch at all times.

‘It’s difficult enough with 11 players so we don't need any unnecessary incidents where we go down to 10 men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfSUN_0hNzQTJN00
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez was sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen in Palace's last game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1rFG_0hNzQTJN00
Andersen was unjustifiably physical with Nunez all game until tempers boiled over at Anfield

‘The players will be prepared for every eventuality and it’s up to them to make sure they perform with discipline and contribute to the best way to win.

‘If you're not ready for it, you fall into the trap and you get a three game ban. This is not a case of saying defenders are at it because there are a lot of streetwise forwards out there.

‘The clear thing is that you can't get away with those sort of reactions any more with more cameras and VAR.

‘You’ve got to be really careful with your reaction. You might not be at fault initially. But your reaction can get you into big trouble as well.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltSMh_0hNzQTJN00
Gerrard (right) has endured a mixed start to the season as Villa boss with one win and one loss

Gerrard will be without Diego Carlos, who has had surgery on the Achilles tendon he damaged against Everton last weekend, but Villa are confident their £26million defender will play again this season.

They are keen to sign cover in this window, though, especially if Kortney Hause joins Watford on loan.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

