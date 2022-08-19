ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perez, Lowe, big 2nd inning help Rangers rout Rockies 16-4

DENVER (AP) — Martín Pérez threw six scoreless innings and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in five runs, helping the Texas Rangers pound José Ureña and the Colorado Rockies 16-4 on Wednesday. Mark Mathias had a bases-clearing double, Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 21 games with an RBI single and Lowe had a run-scoring single in a seven-run second inning. Texas posted its highest-scoring game since 2019 in winning for the fourth time in five games and improving to 6-4 under interim manager Tony Beasley. “It was a nice game to manage,” said a smiling Beasley, who replaced the fired Chris Woodward. Pérez (10-4) relied on a dominant cutter, allowing four hits and walking one while lowering his ERA to 2.69. He struck out seven to give the first-time All-Star a career-high 139.
