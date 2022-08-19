Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX
MURRAY, KY -- Murray State celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Tuesday night as they hosted a community event aimed at growing women's athletics. The event, which was ran by Murray State female student-athletes as well has women coaches, hosted young girls and even boys as they participated in games and other activities.
wpsdlocal6.com
8/23 Performance of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James as having the best overall performance from the first week of the high school football season. James threw for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over McCracken County. Check back next weekend to vote for the next Gridiron...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County defeats Paducah Tilghman 3-0
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team defeated Paducah Tilghman 3-0 on Tuesday night at Dinning Gymnasium. The win moves McCracken County to 4-1 on the season as Paducah Tilghman falls to 2-7.
wpsdlocal6.com
Whitis enters final season with McCracken County
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs have the same goals of winning more championships in 2022, however they are doing it in the final season for head coach Tim Whitis. Whitis will retire after 19 years as a high school volleyball coach at the end of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Students at Hardin County Community Unit School District 1 suspended or expelled eight times in a single school year
Springfield tennis player Thien Beaty is ranked 5,018th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
wpsdlocal6.com
Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president
PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County fiscal court approves first reading of sports complex agreement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County leaders are starting the process to build the proposed outdoor sports complex. The group unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to enter into an interlocal agreement (ILA) with the city of Paducah to partner on the project. The county is pushing...
RELATED PEOPLE
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced
PADUCAH — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! Today, one lucky winner will win a gorgeous three bedroom, two full and two half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah. St. Jude Dream Home WINNER. In addition to the grand prize, the following additional...
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Broadcast
Watch to see who won this year's St. Jude Dream Home. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! One lucky Mayfield woman has won a three bedroom, 2 and 2 half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah!
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
wkms.org
About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse
More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
wpsdlocal6.com
Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky
MURRAY, KY — They're giving back to those who gave to them. Murray State University's Sigma Chi chapter held a "Stuff the Truck" event Saturday. Boxes of supplies — like hygiene kits and medical supplies — will make its way to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The...
KFVS12
Illegal marijuana grow operation found in Graves County, Kentucky
Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 25. Cape Girardeau native set to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. Cape Girardeau native set to perform on the Grand Ole Opry. Thousands in student loan debt could soon be wiped out. Updated: 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 22, 2022
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
wpsdlocal6.com
State legislators hosting free health fair for senior citizens in Marion, Illinois
MARION, IL — State Sen. Dale Fowler and State Rep. Dave Severin will host a free health fair for senior citizens in Marion, Illinois, on Tuesday. The Senior Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Hub Recreation Center at 917 West Main Street, Marion.
Comments / 1