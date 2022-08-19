ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX

MURRAY, KY -- Murray State celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX on Tuesday night as they hosted a community event aimed at growing women's athletics. The event, which was ran by Murray State female student-athletes as well has women coaches, hosted young girls and even boys as they participated in games and other activities.
8/23 Performance of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Paducah Tilghman quarterback Jack James as having the best overall performance from the first week of the high school football season. James threw for 276 yards and 4 touchdowns in a win over McCracken County. Check back next weekend to vote for the next Gridiron...
McCracken County defeats Paducah Tilghman 3-0

PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team defeated Paducah Tilghman 3-0 on Tuesday night at Dinning Gymnasium. The win moves McCracken County to 4-1 on the season as Paducah Tilghman falls to 2-7.
Whitis enters final season with McCracken County

PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs have the same goals of winning more championships in 2022, however they are doing it in the final season for head coach Tim Whitis. Whitis will retire after 19 years as a high school volleyball coach at the end of the season.
Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president

PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash

A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
Two injured in Princeton collision

Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

PADUCAH — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! Today, one lucky winner will win a gorgeous three bedroom, two full and two half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah. St. Jude Dream Home WINNER. In addition to the grand prize, the following additional...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Broadcast

Watch to see who won this year's St. Jude Dream Home. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is finally here! One lucky Mayfield woman has won a three bedroom, 2 and 2 half bath home at Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah!
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
About a dozen western Kentucky rebuilding projects in the works with Samaritan's Purse

More than eight months after the December tornado outbreak, many organizations, such as Samaritan’s Purse, are working on rebuilding efforts across west Kentucky. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, has about a dozen rebuilding projects in the works. Tim Cottrell, Samaritan’s Purse’s project superintendent for western Kentucky, said they’ve got about half a dozen projects in Mayfield, four underway in the area between Benton and Dawson Springs, and one more in Cayce in Fulton County. Their program in western Kentucky is the group’s largest to date.
Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky

MURRAY, KY — They're giving back to those who gave to them. Murray State University's Sigma Chi chapter held a "Stuff the Truck" event Saturday. Boxes of supplies — like hygiene kits and medical supplies — will make its way to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The...
Obituaries, August 22, 2022

Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
