Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man and woman were injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a car were turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard southbound from Clinic Drive when they collided. The driver and passenger of the car were taken...
WSMV
Man killed in fatal crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Morningside Drive sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car on Morningside Drive attempted to cross South Virginia Street and pulled into the path of a northbound car. A passenger in the car on South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Pembroke Wreck
A wreck on Pembroke Fairview Road in Pembroke sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning. Pembroke Police say a truck driven by William Merritt was southbound when a tractor-trailer driven by Dylan Davis attempted to pass Merritt and the two vehicles collided. The driver of the truck was taken...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
On Monday Afternoon, a man was injured in a motorcycle accident. The wreck happened on Madison Street near a Chick-Fil-A-restaurant around 1:45 p.m. According to the Clarksville Police Department, the [..]
clarksvillenow.com
Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memphis woman killed in Nashville crash
A Memphis woman has died after a crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with robbery at Walmart on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 27-year-old Chasity Radford was stopped by Walmart employees for shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise. She reportedly attempted to flee with the merchandise and pushed a Walmart employee. Bradford is charged...
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged after a report of shots fired on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for the report of a shot being fired from a vehicle and located a vehicle matching the description driven by 32-year-old Damarcus Osborne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dedication of bell hooks mural will be Saturday in downtown Hopkinsville
A mural of feminist author and activist bell hooks will be dedicated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Christian County Historical Society building, Ninth and Liberty streets. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, the Hopkinsville native was one of the country’s most highly regarded scholars. She was a prolific...
He was shot in East Nashville. His mother remains heartbroken with no answers.
Now 26 years after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville, his killer is still on the run. His mother is pleading for anyone with information on the case to come forward.
‘Screaming for help’: Nashville woman survives after family member stabs multiple people, leaving scars
The slashes to her body show what she did to protect her child and young niece.
17-year-old alleged carjacker escapes DCS custody in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who escaped custody last month.
lite987whop.com
Investigation leads to arrest of man for wanton endangerment, marijuana trafficking
An investigation Monday afternoon on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a suspect on several charges. The initial call was for possible shots fired and the victim said a man driving a silver Ford Mustang shot at his vehicle. A car matching the description was located...
Police: Man charged with fourth DUI after crashing into Madison market
A driver was charged with his fourth DUI after police said he crashed into the Rollins Market in Madison Sunday night.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
WTVCFOX
Shooting in Nashville leaves 2 critically injured, according to Metro police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a report by our affiliate WKRN, two people were left with critical gunshot wounds after a shooting on Antioch Pike early Saturday. The shooting happened roughly around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Antioch Pike, according to Metro police. No additional information has been...
Comments / 0