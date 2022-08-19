ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Two Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A man and woman were injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV and a car were turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard southbound from Clinic Drive when they collided. The driver and passenger of the car were taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Man killed in fatal crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle fatal crash on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. According to MNPD, the man was driving east in a 2005 Toyota Celica at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard at Heritage Drive, lost control, and struck an electrical pole. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash

A wreck on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Morningside Drive sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car on Morningside Drive attempted to cross South Virginia Street and pulled into the path of a northbound car. A passenger in the car on South...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man Injured In Pembroke Wreck

A wreck on Pembroke Fairview Road in Pembroke sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning. Pembroke Police say a truck driven by William Merritt was southbound when a tractor-trailer driven by Dylan Davis attempted to pass Merritt and the two vehicles collided. The driver of the truck was taken...
PEMBROKE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Robbery

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with robbery at Walmart on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 27-year-old Chasity Radford was stopped by Walmart employees for shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise. She reportedly attempted to flee with the merchandise and pushed a Walmart employee. Bradford is charged...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man flees from police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
Man Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Hopkinsville

A Clarksville man was charged after a report of shots fired on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for the report of a shot being fired from a vehicle and located a vehicle matching the description driven by 32-year-old Damarcus Osborne.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

