Imagine getting tickets to your dream concert, maybe it was one long ago, or maybe it’s a chance to see the biggest star in a sold-out arena? Regardless of which concert you pick, one thing that’s not part of your dream night is being scammed. Vice-President, South Dakota Region of the Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt, joined us to help us avoid the pit-falls of concert ticket scams to help us avoid getting ripped off when all we’re trying to do is hear a a great guitar riff.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO