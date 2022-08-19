Read full article on original website
Noem’s appraiser controversy deepens
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel is refusing to let the state Department of Labor and Regulation have its way with proposed rules that supporters hope will make the path easier for more South Dakotans to become government-certified real estate appraisers. The blow Tuesday to Republican Governor Kristi...
State gov’t workers to get more for using own vehicles
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No one spoke out Tuesday regarding whether South Dakota state government employees should be paid more for using their personal vehicles for official public business. So the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee let the proposed increases proceed. South Dakota taxpayers will be on the hook...
How we grow apples in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 22, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida...
Avoid falling victim to event ticket scams with these tips
Imagine getting tickets to your dream concert, maybe it was one long ago, or maybe it’s a chance to see the biggest star in a sold-out arena? Regardless of which concert you pick, one thing that’s not part of your dream night is being scammed. Vice-President, South Dakota Region of the Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt, joined us to help us avoid the pit-falls of concert ticket scams to help us avoid getting ripped off when all we’re trying to do is hear a a great guitar riff.
A mystery illness is killing dogs in Michigan, officials say
(NewsNation) — Health officials in northern Michigan are investigating reports of an unidentified, parvovirus-like illness being reported in dogs. The unidentified illness, which has killed dozens of dogs, first appeared in Otsego and Clare counties, according to NewsNation local affiliate WOOD-TV. A report from the Clare County Cleaver said...
More rain chances ahead in the coming days
Areas of central and western SD have picked up some welcome rain the past 24 hours. You can see the movement of some of the bigger storms near Pierre last evening. The below shows little if any rain in the official rain gauges in central SD in the towns listed, but we have picked up some nice downpours in the areas shaded in green.
