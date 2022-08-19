Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bronx Judge Pivots, Will Allow Press At Trump Jury Selection
A New York state judge on Wednesday reversed her own decision to keep journalists out of the start of the Trump Organization’s upcoming trial, where the company will defend the way its corporate security guards beat up protesters on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.Bronx Justice Doris M. Gonzalez, reading her opinion in court, said, "closure of the courtroom to the press means closure of the courtroom to the public, and implicates statutory and constitutional concerns… jury selection is an integral part of the trial.”Earlier in the hearing, Gonzalez indicated that she feels jurors don’t need to be hidden away from the public...
Voices: The sinister truth about ‘those’ images of Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin
Heard about the latest “scandal” in politics? No, it’s not the photographs of the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, enjoying his second holiday in two weeks during a cost of living crisis, at a time when he should still be running the show. It’s not former US president Donald Trump, and his bizarre defiance in the face of being investigated by the FBI, after some 700 pages of classified records were found at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not even the fact that the same former leaders (lest we forget) have raised eyebrows for their conduct, including their treatment of (and comments...
Awaiting Student Loan Plan & Nicki Minaj No. 1: What You Need2Know
Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, August 24, 2022:1. STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS?The end of the federal government's moratorium on student loan payments is rapidly approaching, and the White House today is reportedly expected to announce a plan that could extend the current pause and cancel a portion of the $1.6 trillion that Americans owe. Meanwhile, the Department of Education on Tuesday shared figures showing it has already approved more than $10 billion in debt relief for over 175,000 public service workers in the last 10 months. 2. TWITTER WHISTLEBLOWERThe former head of security at Twitter...
Comments / 0