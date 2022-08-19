Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
ETOnline.com
Savannah-Area Ice Cream Shop Owner on Why He Thinks Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will 'Be Together Forever'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have all the ingredients to make it last! ET spoke to Stratton Leopold, director, producer, Executive Vice President of Paramount Pictures and owner of Savannah-area ice cream shop, Leopold's Ice Cream, ahead of the big wedding Saturday, about why he thinks the couple are going to "be together forever."
WJCL
Netflix movie starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans now filming in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Netflix movie starring Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) is in production across the Savannah area. On Monday and Tuesday, the film shot on Tybee Island's South Beach. Tuesday morning, Blunt was also spotted filming scenes at the Traveler's Inn on...
Savannah Tribune
Huxsie Scott’s Final Performance This Season!
“Come celebrate the life and career of Savannah’s greatest Jazz and Gospel vocalist! A career that has lasted more than 50 years. Huxsie has become known as “The voice of Savannah!” She is an award winning vocalist who has captured the heart of everyone who has heard her sing..
From ‘whites only’ to Georgia's largest public beach: New marker honors ‘Wade-Ins’ on Tybee Island
LISTEN: The Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s are now memorialized near the Tybee Island pier. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. ——— Beach-goers on coastal Georgia's Tybee Island may notice something new. But it took years to get there — 62 years, to be exact. “This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
WJCL
W.W. Law home receives historic designation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The home of civil rights leader Westley Wallace Law is now the site of Savannah's newest historic marker. The Historic Savannah Foundation unveiled the plaque on the home Tuesday. Law was a major leader in the local civil rights movement. He was president of the Savannah...
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
wtoc.com
Wilmington Island residents concerned about short-term vacation rentals
WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - As Tybee Island continues to sort out how to manage short term vacation rentals in the city, other islands are seeing the same kind of debate over residents who have lived there for a long time and new investors looking to capitalize on desirable locations.
RELATED PEOPLE
eatitandlikeit.com
Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room to close for the month of September
Restaurant openings and closings don’t generally get reported around here. It happens regularly. Especially in the last couple of years. But when one of Savannah’s most popular restaurants announces they will be shutting their doors for just over a month, then word tends to spread pretty quickly. Mrs....
WJCL
Police in Savannah look to add security, possibly metal detectors after Memorial Stadium scare
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County police chief held a press conference Tuesday to address the altercation that took place atMemorial Stadium on Friday night that had fans and players running for cover. Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley mentioned several options to bolster the stadium’s security, such as to have...
WJCL
Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you in its annual tourism survey
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head Island, listen up. The chamber of commerce wants to hear from you. Its annual resident sentiment survey is now open. Your answers will be used to help guide and plan priorities for tourism on the island. Questions touch on topics such as...
eatitandlikeit.com
Restaurant Week returns to Ardsley Station
For years it has been the most popular ticket in food all over Savannah. An opportunity for restaurants to stray from their regular menus a little at a fixed price plus a chance for people who love to go out to eat to do so without being fearful of breaking the bank.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
WJCL
Authorities search for Hilton Head Wendy's worker wanted for restaurant shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County have identified the man they say opened fire at a Wendy's on Hilton Head Island. According to the BCSO, Fernando Montano, 19, was working at the fast food restaurant Friday around 10:45 p.m. when he...
WJCL
Georgia Southern golfers' success helping out Statesboro business
STATESBORO, Ga. — A national television appearance and runner up at a major tournament for a Georgia Southern University golfer is paying big dividends for a Statesboro business. “In terms of increased sales, probably I don’t know, 100-fold increase over the last week," said William Martin, owner of Southern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ems1.com
Ga. medics resuscitate former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee stopped breathing after collapsing in the bullpen Friday night during an exhibition game for the Savannah Bananas, according to ESPN. Paramedics resuscitated the 75-year-old pitcher using a defibrillator, according to a witness at the scene. "Without immediate intervention, I...
wtoc.com
State transportation leader gives update on Bryan Co. Megasite, I-16 interchange projects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Ann Purcell was just re-elected as the Secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia, and Tuesday, she made a presentation to the Rotary Club of Savannah South, detailing projects that GDOT is working on in the area. With all the new development going...
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Mon 8.22.22
ALEX MURDAUGH IS IN MORE TROUBLE WITH THE LAW AS GRAND JURIES LEARN MORE ABOUT HIS FINANCIAL ENTANGLEMENTS. HE’S NOW BEEN INDICTED ON CHARGES THAT HE STOLE 175-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM HIS OLD LAW FIRM AND THAT HE CASHED A CHECK FOR OVER 120-GRAND THAT SHOULD HAVE GONE TO ONE OF HIS BROTHERS. IF YOU’RE KEEPING SCORE, THAT’S NOW 18 DIFFERENT INDICTMENTS AND 90 SEPARATE CHARGES WORTH OVER 8.7-MILLION DOLLARS. ALSO, TWO OTHER ALLEGED ACCOMPLICES OF MURDAUGH, SPENCER ROBERTS AND JERRY RIVERS, HAVE BEEN INDICTED ON VARIOUS CHARGES THAT NAME ROBERTS AS ONE WHO HELPED FEED MURDAUGH’S DRUG HABIT. RIVERS FACES A COUNT OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AND IS BELIEVED TO BE ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED DRUG MONEY CHECKS FROM MURDAUGH.
WJCL
Savannah restaurant, 520 Tavern, outdoor furniture theft caught on camera
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Someone stole outdoor furniture at a Savannah restaurant and it was caught on camera. Locally owned 520 Tavern on the Southside said it was business as usual until they walked out to their patio area and realized something was missing. "We were going outside to do...
Comments / 0