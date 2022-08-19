ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Savannah Tribune

Huxsie Scott’s Final Performance This Season!

“Come celebrate the life and career of Savannah’s greatest Jazz and Gospel vocalist! A career that has lasted more than 50 years. Huxsie has become known as “The voice of Savannah!” She is an award winning vocalist who has captured the heart of everyone who has heard her sing..
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
City
Riceboro, GA
Savannah, GA
Society
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
wtoc.com

SCAD student decorates new Parker’s house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A makeover for Union Mission’s Mental Health Counseling Center. A SCAD student, Robin Maaya, decorated the new Parker’s House with her pieces of work. She captured 28 black and white photos showing some of Union Mission’s clients. The young photographer says she has...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

W.W. Law home receives historic designation

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The home of civil rights leader Westley Wallace Law is now the site of Savannah's newest historic marker. The Historic Savannah Foundation unveiled the plaque on the home Tuesday. Law was a major leader in the local civil rights movement. He was president of the Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Nick
eatitandlikeit.com

Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room to close for the month of September

Restaurant openings and closings don’t generally get reported around here. It happens regularly. Especially in the last couple of years. But when one of Savannah’s most popular restaurants announces they will be shutting their doors for just over a month, then word tends to spread pretty quickly. Mrs....
eatitandlikeit.com

Restaurant Week returns to Ardsley Station

For years it has been the most popular ticket in food all over Savannah. An opportunity for restaurants to stray from their regular menus a little at a fixed price plus a chance for people who love to go out to eat to do so without being fearful of breaking the bank.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#The Trillist Companies
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern golfers' success helping out Statesboro business

STATESBORO, Ga. — A national television appearance and runner up at a major tournament for a Georgia Southern University golfer is paying big dividends for a Statesboro business. “In terms of increased sales, probably I don’t know, 100-fold increase over the last week," said William Martin, owner of Southern...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ems1.com

Ga. medics resuscitate former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee stopped breathing after collapsing in the bullpen Friday night during an exhibition game for the Savannah Bananas, according to ESPN. Paramedics resuscitated the 75-year-old pitcher using a defibrillator, according to a witness at the scene. "Without immediate intervention, I...
SAVANNAH, GA
sc103radio.com

Lowcountry News Mon 8.22.22

ALEX MURDAUGH IS IN MORE TROUBLE WITH THE LAW AS GRAND JURIES LEARN MORE ABOUT HIS FINANCIAL ENTANGLEMENTS. HE’S NOW BEEN INDICTED ON CHARGES THAT HE STOLE 175-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM HIS OLD LAW FIRM AND THAT HE CASHED A CHECK FOR OVER 120-GRAND THAT SHOULD HAVE GONE TO ONE OF HIS BROTHERS. IF YOU’RE KEEPING SCORE, THAT’S NOW 18 DIFFERENT INDICTMENTS AND 90 SEPARATE CHARGES WORTH OVER 8.7-MILLION DOLLARS. ALSO, TWO OTHER ALLEGED ACCOMPLICES OF MURDAUGH, SPENCER ROBERTS AND JERRY RIVERS, HAVE BEEN INDICTED ON VARIOUS CHARGES THAT NAME ROBERTS AS ONE WHO HELPED FEED MURDAUGH’S DRUG HABIT. RIVERS FACES A COUNT OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AND IS BELIEVED TO BE ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED DRUG MONEY CHECKS FROM MURDAUGH.
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy