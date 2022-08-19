Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Free bowling event for Oswego children on Sept. 5
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately 80 kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate 100 attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday
OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Hunter Arms Homecoming celebrates prized Fulton-made guns
FULTON — The goal was fun and camaraderie, and the annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend in Fulton proved to be right on target. The 11th edition of the weekend, celebrating the L.C. Smith guns made for some 60 years at the Hunter Arms factory in Fulton, was held Friday and Saturday.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local author coming to Fulton Library for ‘S’mores and Stories’
FULTON — Local author Jim Farfaglia will be at the Fulton Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday for “S’mores and Stories with Jim Farfaglia,” a camp-like event celebrating Camp Hollis and Farfaglia’s recent book, “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake.”. The event’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Arlene B. Brown
Arlene B. Brown, 85, of Oswego passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego on July 22, 1937, one of ten children born to the late William and Jane Cahill Breitbeck. She would always talk fondly of growing up in her large and loving family.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
David S. Dano
David S. Dano, 81, died Saturday, Aug. 20, at The Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego. David was born on Oct. 22, 1940, in Boonville, NY, to Earl S. Dano and Magdalena Kolodziej Dano.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port City, maritime museum partner together to offer free Lighthouse tours
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. The dates of the free tours are Sept. 17 and 18.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Tenney defeats Fratto in NY24 Republican primary; Conole and Williams take NY22 primaries
OSWEGO — Claudia Tenney has been designated the Republican nominee for New York’s 24th Congressional District after defeating Mario Fratto during Tuesday’s primary election. Tenney won 17,277 of the votes (53.43%) compared to Fratto’s 12,988 votes (40.17%).
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘It’s overwhelming right now for these girls’: Rally scheduled in support of Oswego girls basketball coach
OSWEGO — Community members organized a rally set for Tuesday in support of former Oswego High School Buccaneers girls varsity basketball coach Joe Babcock who was told Monday he would not be recommended to continue as the team’s head coach. Oswego City School District (OCSD) parent Jenna Kuzawski...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Rising from the ashes: Sobotka ready for title defense at 50th Super DIRT Week after winter shop fire
OSWEGO — DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series points runner-up. Second-most feature wins of any driver in the division. Third-place in the Mr. Sportsman Modified Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship. And ultimately, NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week champion. Zach Sobotka had the biggest year of his career in 2021.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port City’s 2023 operating budget approved by council with no tax increases
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Port City’s 2023 operating budget with three amendments at its Monday meeting. Now that the budget has passed, this is the sixth year in a row that there hasn’t been a tax increase for city residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
County’s positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced that 335 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that time period:
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State men’s soccer releases 2022 schedule
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team has unveiled its 2022 schedule. Seven of the games will occur at the home port of Laker Turf Stadium, while nine of the dates will be a part of SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play.
Comments / 0