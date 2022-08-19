ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

oswegocountynewsnow.com

Free bowling event for Oswego children on Sept. 5

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Tuesday announced the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately 80 kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate 100 attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Hunter Arms Homecoming celebrates prized Fulton-made guns

FULTON — The goal was fun and camaraderie, and the annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend in Fulton proved to be right on target. The 11th edition of the weekend, celebrating the L.C. Smith guns made for some 60 years at the Hunter Arms factory in Fulton, was held Friday and Saturday.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Local author coming to Fulton Library for ‘S’mores and Stories’

FULTON — Local author Jim Farfaglia will be at the Fulton Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday for “S’mores and Stories with Jim Farfaglia,” a camp-like event celebrating Camp Hollis and Farfaglia’s recent book, “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake.”. The event’s...
FULTON, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Arlene B. Brown

Arlene B. Brown, 85, of Oswego passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego on July 22, 1937, one of ten children born to the late William and Jane Cahill Breitbeck. She would always talk fondly of growing up in her large and loving family.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

David S. Dano

David S. Dano, 81, died Saturday, Aug. 20, at The Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego. David was born on Oct. 22, 1940, in Boonville, NY, to Earl S. Dano and Magdalena Kolodziej Dano.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.

Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, passed away on Aug. 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

County’s positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced that 335 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that time period:
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego State men’s soccer releases 2022 schedule

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team has unveiled its 2022 schedule. Seven of the games will occur at the home port of Laker Turf Stadium, while nine of the dates will be a part of SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play.
OSWEGO, NY

