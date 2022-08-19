ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

DCPH: 1,861 COVID-19 cases in Denton County this week

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
 4 days ago
A health care worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test to a woman at a testing site in Dallas. Ben Torres/Dallas Morning News file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed 1,861 additional coronavirus cases from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, according to the department's weekly report.

DCPH didn't confirm any deaths caused by the virus. With an estimated 2,275 people recovering from COVID-19 this week, the county's active case load dropped by 415 and now sits at 4,819.

atexasgirl25
3d ago

It’s never gonna go away so I just wish people would stop putting fear in people and go forward with life. Quit making it all so political!

Texas Observer

‘Don’t Say Trans’ Policy Passes in North Texas School District

“I transferred to another district this year because of the culture of fear you continue to create,” said one LGBTQ+ student. The parking lot was packed Monday evening when I arrived at the administrative headquarters of the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD), from which I graduated over a decade ago. Four pop-up tents had been set up in the parking lot by conservative activist groups who held a tailgate party ahead of the meeting. Among the tailgaters was Julie McCarty, the founder of the True Texas Project, a right-wing group descended from the NE Tarrant Tea Party that’s been designated an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank Shuts Down Distribution Efforts Due to Flooding

The heavy rain moving across North Texas has caused many cancellations, delays, and closures Monday morning. Tarrant Area Food Bank has shut down its distribution efforts at its main headquarters and its TAFB West location in Weatherford to ensure the safety of friends, neighbors, and employees during this weather crisis.
WEATHERFORD, TX
Larry Lease

State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County

Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles.Ian Taylor/Unsplash. After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
