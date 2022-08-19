ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

'That wasn't our best day': Eastern Washington rushing attack shines in otherwise 'inconsistent' first scrimmage

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Thunderstorms linger in the forecast

Isolated chances of thunderstorms are expected to linger throughout the day, with the most likely scenario for stronger storms this afternoon in the northeast mountains of Washington, Idaho and Montana. Daytime highs will be a bit warmer, popping up into the low to mid 90’s. An area of low...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheney, WA
Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Cheney, WA
Local
Washington Football
Cheney, WA
Sports
KXLY

Slow moving storms on a warmer afternoon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We stayed out the 90s (barely) in Spokane on Monday, but we won’t be as lucky on Tuesday. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 80s and more morning sun should pop us up into the low 90s in many more places today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be around 90 with mid 90s in Central Washington, upper 80s elsewhere in North Idaho, and upper 90s in the L-C Valley.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Hotter and drier on Sunday after spotty storms overnight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday was humid, hazy and had a few storms thrown in for good measure. Sunday’s weather will be much nicer in the Inland Northwest, with the exception of our high temperatures in the afternoon. Overnight, some isolated thunderstorms remain a possibility, but everything should be...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Washington#American Football#Tennessee State#Ewu
nbcrightnow.com

WSU research suggests eye test could screen for autism

SPOKANE, Wash.- A recent study conducted at Washington State University suggests that measuring how the eyes' pupils change in response to light, known as the pupillary light reflex, could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children. "We know that when we intervene as early as ages 18-24...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

STA announce major changes for the end of August

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to fire in West Central

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

AG Ferguson seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice...
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

New coop in Spokane aims to strengthen existing small businesses

One of Spokane’s most well-known bakeries, the Great Harvest Bread Company, recently changed hands. The new owner is a firm called the Spokane Workers Co-op, co-founded by Luke Baumgarten and Joel Williamson. It recently announced it had also bought four other Spokane businesses. Now, Baumgarten says, all five firms...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in Cheney motel fire

CHENEY, Wash. — No one was injured when a motel caught fire in Cheney early Tuesday morning. The motel, located near 1st St and Vine, was evacuated as firefighters responded. People in nearby homes were also evacuated. The Cheney Fire Department was the first on the scene, but the fire quickly grew. Additional agencies, including the City of Spokane Fire...
CHENEY, WA
q13fox.com

Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy