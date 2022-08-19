'That wasn't our best day': Eastern Washington rushing attack shines in otherwise 'inconsistent' first scrimmage

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
nbcrightnow.com
After breakout season, Washington State specialists poised to take another step
PULLMAN – Coming into the 2021 season, Washington State’s place-kicker had never appeared in a game at the collegiate level. The Cougars’ punter had never played a game of American football. By the end of the year, Dean Janikowski and Nick Haberer had become one of the...
nbcrightnow.com
Five position battles to watch as Washington State ramps up for its season opener
PULLMAN – With less than two weeks until kickoff, several spots on Washington State’s depth chart are still up for grabs. What follows are brief overviews on five position battles to watch ahead of the Cougars’ season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. Left guard. Current favorite: Fa’alili...
FOX 28 Spokane
Thunderstorms linger in the forecast
Isolated chances of thunderstorms are expected to linger throughout the day, with the most likely scenario for stronger storms this afternoon in the northeast mountains of Washington, Idaho and Montana. Daytime highs will be a bit warmer, popping up into the low to mid 90’s. An area of low...
KXLY
Thunderstorms kick off a cooler, unsettled week of weather – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a humid Saturday and hot Sunday, some cooler temperatures will feel good for a change. They’re coming along with some more humidity and thunderstorms though, so the weather will be more up and down this week than it has recently. As this weather system...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXLY
Slow moving storms on a warmer afternoon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We stayed out the 90s (barely) in Spokane on Monday, but we won’t be as lucky on Tuesday. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 80s and more morning sun should pop us up into the low 90s in many more places today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be around 90 with mid 90s in Central Washington, upper 80s elsewhere in North Idaho, and upper 90s in the L-C Valley.
It’s a slow start to peach season on Green Bluff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a few weeks later than normal, but peach season is finally kicking off on Green Bluff. Consistent rain and cooler weather earlier this summer delayed the growing season, but you can start to get your hands on juicy peaches this weekend. That said, we...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
KXLY
Hotter and drier on Sunday after spotty storms overnight – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday was humid, hazy and had a few storms thrown in for good measure. Sunday’s weather will be much nicer in the Inland Northwest, with the exception of our high temperatures in the afternoon. Overnight, some isolated thunderstorms remain a possibility, but everything should be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up returns this weekend
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Are you looking for something to do in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday?. The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-up will return this Saturday in the Casco/Cougar Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, a Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises boat with food and...
nbcrightnow.com
WSU research suggests eye test could screen for autism
SPOKANE, Wash.- A recent study conducted at Washington State University suggests that measuring how the eyes' pupils change in response to light, known as the pupillary light reflex, could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children. "We know that when we intervene as early as ages 18-24...
STA announce major changes for the end of August
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
‘Dream come true’: 4 News Now welcomes evening news anchor Kirstin O’Connor
4 News Now ushers in a new era in evening news, welcoming veteran anchor Kirstin O’Connor to the team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire in West Central
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
FOX 28 Spokane
AG Ferguson seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice...
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison.
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle fire in Liberty Lake spreads to brush, shuts down westbound traffic on I-90
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A vehicle fire on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake spread to the surrounding vegetation, prompting crews to block traffic as crews work to put the flames out. Firefighters have managed to put the vehicle out, but the flames are still flaring up in the grass.
spokanepublicradio.org
New coop in Spokane aims to strengthen existing small businesses
One of Spokane’s most well-known bakeries, the Great Harvest Bread Company, recently changed hands. The new owner is a firm called the Spokane Workers Co-op, co-founded by Luke Baumgarten and Joel Williamson. It recently announced it had also bought four other Spokane businesses. Now, Baumgarten says, all five firms...
No one injured in Cheney motel fire
CHENEY, Wash. — No one was injured when a motel caught fire in Cheney early Tuesday morning. The motel, located near 1st St and Vine, was evacuated as firefighters responded. People in nearby homes were also evacuated. The Cheney Fire Department was the first on the scene, but the fire quickly grew. Additional agencies, including the City of Spokane Fire...
KHQ Right Now
South Hill Grill to be demolished in October, Chick-Fil-A moving in: the community is speaking out
South Hill Grill in Spokane is set to be demolished in October and replaced by a Chick-Fil-A. In a recent post, the business announced they are closing the doors and the decision was made by the property manager. You can find more information and reaction from the community here.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
Comments / 0