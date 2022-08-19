Read full article on original website
Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election
Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Americans have this Colorado mountain town on their radar, other spots... not so much
MoveBuddha recently released their Colorado migration report based on data from the start of the year until August 5, looking at what cities people are looking to move to and what cities people are looking to move out of, based on search queries entered into their website. One interesting aspect...
A former Garrison Commander at Fort Carson takes the leadership reigns at Care & Share in Colorado Springs
One in seven people in southern Colorado face food insecurity, according to Care & Share Food Bank, which serves 31 counties across the region. It currently has distribution centers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo and will open a third center in Alamosa in September. The organization recently hired Nathan Springer,...
Are Colorado teachers the nation’s most underpaid?
Colorado teachers earn almost 36% less than other workers with college degrees, the widest such gap in the nation and a full 3 percentage points worse than the next closest state, Virginia. That finding comes from the Economic Policy Institute, a union-backed progressive think tank, that for years has studied...
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
Xcel Energy wants to raise rates for a climate-friendly gas system. Customers aren’t happy.
Over the last week, Xcel Energy's vision for a climate-friendly natural gas system has received its first test before the public and Colorado utility regulators. The reception, so far, has been chilly. On Thursday, the Colorado Public Utility Commission heard public testimony in response to a request seeking $188.6 million...
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
Xcel Energy will stop burning coal by 2030. Here’s what their plan for clean energy projects in Colorado includes
After more than a year of legal proceedings and negotiations, Colorado regulators have signed off on a plan by the state’s largest utility company to phase out its coal-fired power plants and replace them with cleaner energy sources. The approval earlier this month by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls
BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
Colorado senator quits Republican party over election deniers, climate change inaction
State Sen. Kevin Priola of Adams County didn’t mince words in his two-page letter announcing he was leaving the Colorado Republican party to join with Democrats who control the statehouse. “Coloradans cannot afford for their leaders to give credence to election conspiracies or climate change denialism,” he wrote. “Simply...
LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado
In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’
Life on Colorado's Western Slope means still being able to enjoy a slice of old-time America known as Main Street. Living in a giant city like Denver will feel a lot different than heading downtown in a place like Grand Junction. Today, we're looking at several towns around the state that invites us to 'Meet Me On Main Street.'
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent
CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was suggested, and he agreed to help me," Samantha Peck told The Gazette Monday, following her preliminary hearing at the 4th Judicial District courthouse in Cripple Creek. ...
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
Beer company offering Coloradans free solar cookers to help prevent wildfires
To help prevent the spread of wildfires in Colorado, Busch Light is introducing a flame-free alternative for cooking hot meals on camping trips. "Colorado, home to some of America’s most at-risk lands, has been hit especially hard as four of the last five largest forest fires in the state have taken place in the past five years. In response, and at the peak of camping season in the state, Busch Light is freely distributing a limited number of Busch Light Solar Cookers," officials said in a news release.
Human West Nile Virus Cases Detected Around Colorado – How To Protect Yourself
New human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected around Colorado. Last month, health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in 2022 in a person from Delta County (July 29). At the time, the virus...
