ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kushner says Trump tasked Ivanka with setting up meeting with Hillary Clinton after her defeat

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlLxv_0hNzP9x700

(The Hill) — Jared Kushner says former President Trump instructed his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to set up a meeting with Hillary Clinton following his political foe’s 2016 election loss in an attempt to develop a “cordial relationship.”

His father-in-law, Kushner writes in his memoir, “Breaking History,” obtained by The Hill and poised to be released on Tuesday, “genuinely wanted to help the country unite” in the days before he entered the White House.

According to Kushner, who served as a senior White House adviser under Trump, the then-soon-to-be 45th president tasked Ivanka with calling her once-friend, Chelsea Clinton, to coordinate a get-together with Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Ivanka, her husband writes, was meant to “convey that Trump had no intention of looking backward and hoped to have a cordial relationship with Hillary to unite the country.”

“He even told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill for dinner in the coming weeks,” Kushner wrote of Trump, who said in 2020 that he “100%” agreed with his supporters who would chant “lock her up” about the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

But, Kushner says, Trump quickly changed his tune.

“Ivanka did call Chelsea,” Kushner says in his book, “but days later Hillary backed [Green Party presidential nominee] Jill Stein’s challenge to the election, and Trump ended his outreach.”

A spokesman for Hillary Clinton didn’t return The Hill’s request for comment.

Kushner’s “Breaking History” also includes his account of former President Trump’s recovery from COVID-19, despite offering few details into how serious the illness was.

In one passage, Kushner claimed he knew his father-in-law was feeling better when he requested “one of his favorite meals,” which Kushner revealed to be a McDonald’s Big Mac, a Filet-o-Fish, an order of french fries and a vanilla milkshake.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

GBI: 3 charged with murder after Sylvania fire leaves 1 dead

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people have been charged with murder following a suspicious fire in Sylvania that left one person dead, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth person was also charged in the case. On Aug. 18, the GBI charged the following suspects: Jennifer Elaine Brinson, 28, of Sylvania, GA, […]
SYLVANIA, GA
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Jill Stein
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’

After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Democratic#Lsb Green Party
RadarOnline

CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup

UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WSAV News 3

Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: search underway for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs help locating a missing teen. According to police, Zhawaun Kwame Ruth, 17, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on August 13 leaving Brewer St. Ruth was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy