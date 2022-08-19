ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Philberto Vandermark
4d ago

What I would like to know, Senator Graham is why you were so interested is seeing justice served to former president Clinton, a political adversary of sorts, but when it cones to Trump, you have done everything you can, and beyond to hide, hinder, and even obstruct justice. Why is it that you are willing to break the law to help him? Stand up, do the moral thing, and stop trying to obstruct justice. If I were you, I would seriously consider turning states evidence and come clean. There is still a little bit of time to stand up and so the right thing here.

bloomberglaw.com

Lindsey Graham Loses Bid to Delay Testifying in Election Probe

Senator Lindsey Graham was ordered to testify in Atlanta probe. can’t delay testifying to a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by. and his allies to overturn his 2020 election, a judge ruled. US District Judge. Leigh Martin May. on Friday denied Graham’s emergency motion to put her. decision.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Georgia GOP Senate campaign rocked by false claims

The Republican Senate nominee in Georgia has made claims that have him on the defensive. Former football star Herschel Walker falsely claimed in a recently resurfaced video that he was a former FBI agent. Washington correspondent at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tia Mitchell joins "Red and Blue" to discuss Walker's campaign and the latest in the Georgia investigation into former President Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Judge declines to block Georgia's ban on giving food, water to voters

ATLANTA — A judge has declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line. The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul passed by Georgia lawmakers last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump has until Friday afternoon to decide whether to fight the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. His team is considering challenging the motion, per reports.

Former President Donald Trump could unilaterally release the warrant that federal agents used to search his resort and residence at Mar-a-Lago. But news reports suggest that Trump and his allies are still trying to decide whether or not to fight the Department of Justice's motion to unseal the document — and the list of goods that were confiscated.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

