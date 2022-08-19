Read full article on original website
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
idesignarch.com
Riverfront Boat Themed House Inspired by Vintage Steamships
This modern boat house perched on a bluff overlooking the Niantic River in Waterford, Connecticut looks like a vintage steamboat. Laschever Building Co. teamed up with cable railing brand Feeney to construct this unique home inspired by steamships, luxury yachts and cruise ships of the early 20th-century. For the exterior...
NewsTimes
$2.1M Bethlehem home’s 40 acres include Christmas tree farm, shooting range
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s one thing to have more than 40 acres of land that’s nothing but wide-open space. It’s another thing to have so much acreage that’s also filled with amenities. The property belonging to the home on 119 Judge Lane in Bethlehem falls in the latter category.
ctexaminer.com
Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location
OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, Connecticut
Actor Paul Newman on the set of the movie "Winning" in 1969David Sutton - Photographer. The late-actor Paul Newman was not only a Hollywood legend but also a philanthropist who was passionate about bringing joy to children. His life's mission was to help children in need and encourage happiness and bring comfort to their daily lives.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gov. Lamont tours growing company in Milford
A Glastonbury man is speaking out after his dogs were attacked by a rattlesnake. Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. Updated: 6 hours ago. We break down half of our top 10 list,...
Block Island beach club stripped of liquor, entertainment licenses for two weeks following brawl backlash
The New Shoreham Board of License Commissioners voted unanimously at midnight Tuesday to temporarily suspend Ballard’s Beach Resort's licenses. A popular Block Island restaurant, bar, and inn has temporarily lost its liquor and entertainment licenses just weeks after police were called in to break up a brawl that started at the beach resort and carried onto the ferry earlier this month.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
Bristol Press
Plainville PAWS, Plainville Animal Control will hold pet supply tag sale
PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS, in conjunction with Plainville Animal Control, is offering a pet supply tag sale this Saturday and Sunday. The tag sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the pound at 29 Granger Lane. Petco, the main sponsor for Plainville PAWS, local nonprofit organization which supports Plainville Animal Control, has donated several excess pet supplies to assist this fundraiser.
Register Citizen
Brass Mill Center to get axe throwing business
The Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury will soon be getting its first new tenant since the retail center was purchased by a Great Neck, N.Y. company in late April. Stacey Mendyka, the mall’s general manager, said DeadWood Axe Throwing will open next month. Mendyka said Kohan Retail Investment Group officials are in discussions with other possible tenants, but said she was unable to discuss any specifics at this point.
New Haven launches pop-ups with showers, medical care
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – You may have wondered why a hub is on the New Haven Green and what purpose it serves. It’s called a “One Stop Pop-Up.” It’s showing up around town three days a week, meeting the needs of people in crisis. Showers, meals, and healthcare are just some of the services […]
ecori.org
Deep Dumpster Dive: Litter a Tough Problem to Solve at Misquamicut State Beach
WESTERLY, R.I. — Hundreds of umbrellas and folding chairs made the sand at Misquamicut State Beach hard to see from the pavilion above Rhode Island’s biggest and most popular beach. As beachgoers traversed the entrances in the dunes to the beach, they passed something unique to Rhode Island...
Dog groomer credited with saving dog owner’s life
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A dog groomer in Hamden is being hailed as a hero for his quick action when a pet wasn’t picked up at his business. “No one has ever not picked up their dog,” said Kevin Maiocco, of Land of Paws. Kevin Maiocco, who owns Land of Paws in Hamden, said he […]
mycitizensnews.com
Cozying up to critters: Kelly’s Kids expands into new side business
PROSPECT — Farms on Wheels now has a cute little baby business to go with it. Kelly’s Kids founder and executive director Kelly Cronin began Farms on Wheels 32 years ago. The company would bring farm animals to birthday parties, convalescent homes and nursery schools. This summer, Cronin...
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
State launches priority investigation into accusations of unpaid restaurant wages (EXCLUSIVE)
BRANFORD, Conn. — A Branford restaurant is under a "priority investigation" by the state Department of Labor (DOL) for complaints from employees who say they are owed weeks of back pay. Employees at Donovan's Reef told FOX61 that they have been working for weeks without pay and they have...
How the drought is impacting trees and foliage this fall
HARTFORD, Conn. — It's been a summer of sunshine, but at least there's been a little rain recently. Some have seen a decent amount, while others haven't had much at all. Perhaps you've noticed leaves on some trees are starting to turn already. You can thank the ongoing drought for that.
yieldpro.com
Institutional Property Advisors closes 264-unit high-rise apartment building sale in Downtown Hartford
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of Capitol View Apartment Homes, a 264-unit, high-rise multifamily building with 13,294 square feet of commercial and retail space in Hartford, Connecticut’s central business district. “Located in one of the most sought-after markets for multifamily investment...
Connecticut Public
