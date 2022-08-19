Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire update for August 22
The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
Dangerous fire stretch in Flathead County
Lighting can cause holdover fires that sometimes don’t pop up for a full week after the strike hits ground.
Fairfield Sun Times
How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire
For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
Strange Creature: Has Montana Always Been Home to Praying Mantis?
I have been noticing more and more praying mantis in our region for the last couple of summers. I have really never seen them before and was surprised at how many I found everywhere from hiking trails to hanging out at gas pumps. But, I haven't seen as many this year as I did in the past few years. Which begs the question. Has Montana always been home to a praying mantis?
MRL working on a "low speed derailment" in Missoula
Montana Rail Link crews are investigating to find out what caused a few of its rail cars to jump the tracks in Missoula.
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?
When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
NBCMontana
Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana
Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
Group supporting Montana passenger rail holds Billings meeting
It’s been 42 years since passenger rail service ran through southern Montana and a group meeting here in Billings this week is fighting for its return.
NBCMontana
3D weather: Montana's sunlight hours are growing shorter
Enjoy the long hours of sunlight while you can, because the days are already getting shorter. In the video above, Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain how much time we are losing each day. We are currently experiencing just under 15 hours of sunlight per day. However, we...
Wildfire Smoke Brings Hazy Missoula Skyline-Air Quality Info Here
Have you noticed the hazy skies and poor air quality as the mountains have disappeared into the background lately? Wildfire smoke is making its presence known. The Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys are no stranger to the annual visitation as most of Montana does at some time or another. You can find current air quality information at the AirNow.gov website for where you are at the current location. It is the starting point for an interactive look at your current air quality and the pollutants in it. It starts with a “Dial” showing you the information and links to more detailed and helpful advice if you want it.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
New Electric Mountain Line Buses In Missoula -$10 Mill Grant
If you have to spend any time in Missoula you have seen the familiar Blue Buses of Mountain Line rolling through an intersection or have had the chance to grab one at a U of M Griz game to shortcut the parking hassle and post-game traffic snarls. Great news for not only riders but everyone. Mountain Line has been awarded a $10 Million Dollar Federal grant to purchase new electric vehicles for the fleet.
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm so flabbergasted by this list and the audacity of getting something so wrong that I demand a retraction and an apology. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food. One thing Montanans love most to eat is a great sandwich. Sandwiches are fantastic meals for any time of the day, and then there is one famous sandwich that started in Montana. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, and I was sorely mistaken.
montanarightnow.com
Smoke reports called in after lightning storm over Lolo National Forest
LOLO NAT’L FOREST, Mont. - Smoke reports were called in after a lightning storm over the Lolo National Forest Saturday night. Crews are responding to four confirmed fires, two of which are expected to be contained by the end of shift Sunday. They will also continue to respond to...
4-Day School Weeks in Montana May Be Worse for Kids
Dr. Timothy W. Tharp, of Savage, reached out to have his findings also included in this article. In 2014, while working toward his Doctorate in Education at the University of Montana, Dr. Tharp used population data and utilized the data from standardized tests taken by Montana Students over a seven-year period. Dr. Tharp concluded after the third year of schooling, with a 4-day a-week model, student achievement dropped significantly. If you'd like to read Dr. Tharp's full dissertation, click the button below.
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
yourbigsky.com
DEVELOPING: Heavy smoke billowing from massive barn fire
Update Monday, August 22 3:15pm: 822 Rock Moss drive. Fire crews continuing to fight a huge barn fire in Lockwood. According to Yellowstone County Sherriff Department, there are no injuries, but structure is totaled. No word on cause. Billings firefighters are responding as mutual aid to assist Lockwood Fire with...
96.3 The Blaze
