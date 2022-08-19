ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

legal beagle
4d ago

Is it just me, or does it seem all the people screaming about blacks not being able to vote are white? Why is that?

Spic
4d ago

No, it made it more fair and equitable to the population at large. No, what they miss is having it in a way that had been more unfair for that district population being the minority ruling over the majority. Too bad.

David Hobson
4d ago

How is this new law unfair? What you need ID to vote? Give me a break. You need ID for everything. You drive you got ID. Quit trying to be special.

click orlando

Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November

States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

RESULTS: Florida Attorney General election

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page. Former Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Dan Uhlfelder are among three Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, who doesn’t have a primary opponent. Ayala received national attention for refusing to seek the death penalty in murder cases. Uhlfelder has been a frequent critic of DeSantis and made headlines by walking Panhandle beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the governor’s COVID-19 policies.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

GOP nominee decided for Florida House District 77

The Florida House of Representatives seat for District 77, which includes Cape Coral and parts of Lee County north of the Cape, has a Republican nominee. Republican Mike Giallombardo is the current representative for District 77 but did not run for re-election. Instead, Republican Tiffany Esposito will be the Republican...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
TAMPA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Phone lines to election office cut day before Florida Primary

ORLANDO, Fla. - Phone lines to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office were cut just a day before the Florida Primary election as a result of AT&T construction happening along nearby Pennsylvania Streets. Voters were unable to call the office directly and employees were unable to make or receive calls.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Moves To Block Ideological Investing

  Florida leaders moved forward Tuesday with preventing state pension-fund investment decisions that promote “social, political or ideological interests.” Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis took aim at investment practices that involve what are known as “environmental,
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals

Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a “God‐given right to life of the preborn individual.”. The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State...
FLORIDA STATE
