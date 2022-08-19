Read full article on original website
Here are the key primary election results from New York
After a redistricting scramble, New York on Tuesday holds primary elections for U.S. House seats, including a battle of longtime Democrats in the 12th District, in New York City. There's also a notable special election in the 19th District. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: Florida and...
Connecticut doctor and epidemiologist react to changing COVID guidance: 'It's a mixed bag'
Earlier this month, the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans no longer have to quarantine if they come into close contact with an infected person, regardless of vaccination status. The guidelines also say certain people who test...
2 top Democrats face off in House primary thanks to redistricting in New York
In New York today, two members of Congress who have each served 30 years are running against one another because of redistricting. They've been friends and allies for decades, but the race for the seat in the 12th District has turned into a bitter primary fight. Zach Hirsch has the story from New York City.
Addiction experts call for more funding, compassion to fight opioid epidemic
Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in Connecticut, according to data from the Connecticut Department of Health (DPH). There have been 660 opioid deaths in Connecticut so far in 2022, 86% of which involved fentanyl. “Fentanyl is in just about every street-purchased drug,” said Lauren Pristo, network...
Election contests to watch Tuesday in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
The final primary day of August has some key election contests in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. Florida and New York had their congressional maps scrambled by redistricting, boosting the number of notable races Tuesday. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats...
Connecticut education head on back to school: 'It is absolutely calmer compared to last year'
The lead-up to this school year certainly feels like more of a traditional start when compared to the lockdowns and remote schooling brought about by the coronavirus pandemic over the past two and a half years. In the coming days, schools across Connecticut will reopen, only weeks after the nation’s...
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
State comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon challenged Connecticut’s next governor and legislature this week to fully fund a pandemic bonus system for essential private-sector workers that appears short on funds. Scanlon, a Democratic state representative from Guilford, said it’s become clear that the $30 million that legislators and Gov. Ned...
2 Democrats compete for the chance to unseat Florida Gov. DeSantis in November
States holding primaries today include Florida. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He barely won the first time four years ago, but has since made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But in order to position himself for the presidency, he would first have to win reelection, and Democrats are choosing his challenger. One is considered progressive and the other is a former Republican. Cathy Carter from our member station WUSF in Tampa reports.
Equity Council Chair explains why rich towns are getting social equity cannabis funds
Connecticut’s 2021 marijuana legalization act was intended to cultivate a state cannabis industry aimed at righting past wrongs by giving cannabis license preference to businesses majority-owned by people from groups that have suffered the most consequences from the drug war. However, columnist Dan Haar recently wrote in Hearst Newspapers...
Federal probe covers all aspects of CT Port Authority operations
The Connecticut Port Authority has fully complied with subpoenas from federal and state investigators probing the development of the state pier in New London and other operations, authority Chairman David Kooris said Friday. In a subpoena issued last March, the U.S. Department of Justice requested all records and correspondence effectively...
Bob Stefanowski approaches Labor Day with a new team
Republican Bob Stefanowski says no negative inferences should be drawn from his gubernatorial campaign shedding its campaign manager, senior advisor and television consultant over a three-week span in August. “No, I think we’re perfectly positioned going into post Labor Day,” Stefanowski said in an interview Monday night. Stefanowski’s...
An Iranian American writer makes a case against censorship and for Rushdie
Writers are paying tribute to Salman Rushdie. He's the novelist attacked and seriously injured this month while talking in New York state. Supporters spoke up for him on the steps of the New York Public Library. Here is the British novelist Hari Kunzru. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HARI KUNZRU: Someone...
What Connecticut’s first police use-of-force report tells us, and what’s still missing
In recent years, the nationwide fervor for policing reform has produced some tangible results, including new initiatives to track how officers use force in the field. Ten states have now passed laws requiring police to report at least some use-of-force information. Many were spurred by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, though in Connecticut, the change came earlier.
Bob Stefanowski loses Independent Party endorsement for CT governor
Rob Hotaling won the gubernatorial nomination of the Independent Party on a contested tie-breaking vote Tuesday night that denied Republican Bob Stefanowski a cross endorsement and second line on the November ballot. Hotaling, a bank vice president endorsed by the minor party’s state central committee, and Stefanowski were locked in...
Two months after the Dobbs ruling, new abortion bans are taking hold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, and the effects of the decision are continuing to unfold as abortion bans take effect around the country. Well before the opinion...
Candidates who deny the 2020 presidential election results are winning races
So it's worth repeating - there is no evidence of widespread election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Yet, as you just heard, candidates who deny the outcome are winning office in battleground states across the country, including Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. We have called up professor Rick Hasen at UCLA School of Law. He is director of UCLA's Safeguarding Democracy Project. Rick, thanks for being here.
3 law enforcement officers in Arkansas are suspended following viral video of beating
Authorities in Arkansas are sharing more details after bystander video captured three law enforcement officers beating a suspect on Sunday. Michael Hibblen, with Little Rock Station KUAR, has been following the case and joins us now. Hi, Michael. MICHAEL HIBBLEN, BYLINE: Hi, Ari. SHAPIRO: Tell us about today's developments. What's...
Eastern Kentucky delays the start of school as people rebuild after floods
We've had a lot of flooding news this summer. Floods in the Southwest swept away a hiker in Zion National Park. In Dallas, rains drowned cars and prompted a disaster declaration. And in eastern Kentucky recently, where floods washed away entire communities, kids who were supposed to be back in school are still waiting. WFPL's Jess Clark reports.
A statue honors a once-enslaved Massachusetts woman who won her freedom in court
The story of an enslaved woman who went to court to win her freedom more than 80 years before the Emancipation Proclamation had been pushed to the fringes of history. A group of civic leaders, activists and historians hope that ended Sunday in the quiet Massachusetts town of Sheffield with the unveiling of a bronze statue of the woman who chose the name Elizabeth Freeman when she shed the chains of slavery 241 years ago to the day.
As primaries wind down, there are some hints about what's in store for midterms
A special election for the House may give us clues to what's coming this fall. You may know, the closely divided House and Senate are at stake. Republicans are favored to gain, as the party out of power often does. But they are feeling a little bit less optimistic these days. Last week, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged what the experts say - it's getting harder to see how his party captures the Senate. It's a little hard to hear this, but listen closely to this clip.
