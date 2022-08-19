Read full article on original website
Australia to Define Crypto in ‘Token Mapping’ Exercise
The Australian crypto industry eagerly awaits the government’s digital asset analysis, pegged to bring a solid framework in which to operate. In Australia, the Labor government will this year undertake what it says is a world-first “token mapping” exercise — an attempt to define the various types of digital assets and bring them under an appropriate regulatory framework.
