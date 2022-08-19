'A lasting honor of what she did': Statue of Elizabeth Freeman to be unveiled in Sheffield, Mass.

Read full article on original website
Equity Council Chair explains why rich towns are getting social equity cannabis funds
Connecticut’s 2021 marijuana legalization act was intended to cultivate a state cannabis industry aimed at righting past wrongs by giving cannabis license preference to businesses majority-owned by people from groups that have suffered the most consequences from the drug war. However, columnist Dan Haar recently wrote in Hearst Newspapers...
Encore: An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
A sedative approved only for use in animals is showing up in illegal street drugs. WBUR's Martha Bebinger says Xylazine may be contributing to overdoses and deaths. And we should warn this story contains some graphic descriptions of medical conditions. KYLE: Can I grab one of those waters?. MARTHA BEBINGER,...
Hartford HealthCare to reimburse home caregivers for meal charges
Hartford HealthCare will now reimburse some live-in caregivers for meal credits dating back to 2016. This comes just days after Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project reported that some home health aides were paying for meals they never received. Independence at Home, which is owned by Hartford HealthCare, will return nearly...
Warrant: Man struggled with Manchester mall store guard before shooting
MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A department store security guard who was shot outside a Connecticut mall was wounded when he struggled with an alleged shoplifter who pulled a handgun on him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Monday. The affidavit was released as Richard LaPlante was arraigned in...
Tab Ramos to coach Hartford Athletic
Former U.S. national team star Tab Ramos was hired Monday as coach of the Hartford Athletic in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship. Ramos agreed to a multiyear contract and will start work on Sept. 1. The 55-year-old coached the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer for 2020 and ’21, led the U.S. at four consecutive Under-20 World Cups and was an assistant to Jürgen Klinsmann with the full national team at the 2014 World Cup.
