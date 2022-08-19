ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, MA

'A lasting honor of what she did': Statue of Elizabeth Freeman to be unveiled in Sheffield, Mass.

By New England Public Media
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheffield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Stockbridge, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Northampton, MA
City
Florence, MA
Connecticut Public

Tab Ramos to coach Hartford Athletic

Former U.S. national team star Tab Ramos was hired Monday as coach of the Hartford Athletic in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship. Ramos agreed to a multiyear contract and will start work on Sept. 1. The 55-year-old coached the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer for 2020 and ’21, led the U.S. at four consecutive Under-20 World Cups and was an assistant to Jürgen Klinsmann with the full national team at the 2014 World Cup.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy