5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Better Solution for Short-Term Rental Management in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, VirginiaChannelocityWilliamsburg, VA
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Virginia Business
Lease signed for Fairwinds Landing in Norfolk
Lambert's Point to become offshore wind operations, logistics center. The ball has started rolling on the $100 million project turning the Lambert’s Point Docks property in Norfolk into Fairwinds Landing, a maritime operations and logistics center to support the local offshore wind, defense and transportation industries. The Miller Group...
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
peninsulachronicle.com
TechArk Is Building A Peninsula Presence
TechArk, a digital marketing and technology solutions provider based in Norfolk, is taking steps to expand its presence on the Peninsula. Although the company already has a number of large customers on the Peninsula including W.M. Jordan, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Liebherr, TechArk recently joined the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to gain exposure to other companies that may need its services.
peninsulachronicle.com
Maidenform In Williamsburg Premium Outlets To Close And Consolidate With Hanes
JAMES CITY-Maidenform, a women’s undergarment shop located at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road, is set to close soon. The store will be absorbed by another Outlet store, Hanes Brand Outlets. Hanes is the parent company of Maidenform. Lack of staff is said to be the reason for...
peninsulachronicle.com
Shentel Begins Work On Glo Fiber Installation In City Of Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Nearly a year after the Williamsburg City Council approved a franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television LLC (Shentel) to offer additional broadband services to its residents and businesses, work has begun on installation. City Council members unanimously approved the agreement in early September of 2021. Citizens will now have another...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Norfolk business owner paying it forward with school supply drive
"It's definitely overwhelming. When we first put it out there, donations were just coming and coming and coming," she said.
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
'Significant progress' | Problems persist for still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday, a Newport News Circuit Court judge acknowledged that "significant progress" had been made in repairs to the still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartment building, but not enough progress for him to lift its condemnation. Almost two months have passed since failed safety inspections at the complex...
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
Maritime defense manufacturer breaks ground on Chesapeake campus
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maritime defense manufacturer Fairbanks Morse Defense broke ground on a training and service center in Chesapeake Tuesday morning, a 45,000-square-foot campus that's expected to bring around 50 jobs. The campus will be used to train technicians that serve the Navy, Military Sealift Command and Coast Guard...
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, Virginia
(Joni/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful city of Williamsburg is a Colonial Historical landmark and home to the famous institution of William & Mary. The history of this city is deep routed in the Civil War and during the years of early colonization.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Free Cigarette Waste Receptacles
Cigarette butts are the most littered item in America and across the world. When smokers leave cigarette butts on the ground, it creates an unsightly mess that damages your business’s curb appeal and contributes to community litter and water pollution. Providing a safe disposal option for smokers is one of the best ways to combat cigarette litter. While supplies last, askHRgreen.org is offering FREE cigarette waste receptacles through a regional grant program. If your Hampton Roads retail store, restaurant, or office is committed to preventing litter, consider applying to receive a free receptacle. The grant program is part of the #NoButtsAboutIt cigarette litter prevention initiative taking place across Hampton Roads.
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
Carjacking in Virginia Beach occurs amid ongoing trend in other local cities
Carjackings have become an ongoing trend across local cities. Another case was reported in the Virginia Beach area.
Gloucester County Virginia, Gloucester county town in United Kingdom, join up for 'Gloucester Day'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in June 2022. If you live in Gloucester, Virginia, more than once you've had to pronounce "Gloucester" for someone reading the name on paper, and more than once you've had to say "No, not the one in Massachusetts."
WAVY News 10
Virginia flags at half-staff to honor pioneering Hampton Roads veteran, role model
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Flags are flying at half-staff in Virginia on Monday in honor of a groundbreaking figure and public servant from Hampton Roads. Wallace Green Jr. died on August 10 at age 92. He was one of the Montford Point Marines, the first Black Marines in the...
WAVY News 10
The Career Engineer Explains Quiet Quitting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, breaks down “Quiet Quitting”– what it is, why people are doing it, and how it can affect your career. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
13newsnow.com
Pharrell Williams meets with Virginia Beach leaders to discuss Atlantic Park project
The project, also known as the "dome site," is Williams' brainchild. The Virginia Beach council members went out to New York for the meeting.
WAVY News 10
Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
