Lease signed for Fairwinds Landing in Norfolk

Lambert's Point to become offshore wind operations, logistics center. The ball has started rolling on the $100 million project turning the Lambert’s Point Docks property in Norfolk into Fairwinds Landing, a maritime operations and logistics center to support the local offshore wind, defense and transportation industries. The Miller Group...
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT

Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor.  Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
TechArk Is Building A Peninsula Presence

TechArk, a digital marketing and technology solutions provider based in Norfolk, is taking steps to expand its presence on the Peninsula. Although the company already has a number of large customers on the Peninsula including W.M. Jordan, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Liebherr, TechArk recently joined the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to gain exposure to other companies that may need its services.
Shentel Begins Work On Glo Fiber Installation In City Of Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Nearly a year after the Williamsburg City Council approved a franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television LLC (Shentel) to offer additional broadband services to its residents and businesses, work has begun on installation. City Council members unanimously approved the agreement in early September of 2021. Citizens will now have another...
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Maritime defense manufacturer breaks ground on Chesapeake campus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maritime defense manufacturer Fairbanks Morse Defense broke ground on a training and service center in Chesapeake Tuesday morning, a 45,000-square-foot campus that's expected to bring around 50 jobs. The campus will be used to train technicians that serve the Navy, Military Sealift Command and Coast Guard...
Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Free Cigarette Waste Receptacles

Cigarette butts are the most littered item in America and across the world. When smokers leave cigarette butts on the ground, it creates an unsightly mess that damages your business’s curb appeal and contributes to community litter and water pollution. Providing a safe disposal option for smokers is one of the best ways to combat cigarette litter. While supplies last, askHRgreen.org is offering FREE cigarette waste receptacles through a regional grant program. If your Hampton Roads retail store, restaurant, or office is committed to preventing litter, consider applying to receive a free receptacle. The grant program is part of the #NoButtsAboutIt cigarette litter prevention initiative taking place across Hampton Roads.
The Career Engineer Explains Quiet Quitting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer, breaks down “Quiet Quitting”– what it is, why people are doing it, and how it can affect your career. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Career Engineer.
