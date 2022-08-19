Read full article on original website
BBC
'Was it a great performance? I wouldn't say so'
Bastian Schweinsteiger was delighted Manchester United beat Liverpool on Monday - but admitted he thought Jurgen Klopp's team were the better side. The German World Cup winner spent two years at Old Trafford and has kept a close eye on the difficulties his former club have experienced. "I support United...
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
BBC
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned
Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd consider Memphis Depay, Bayern near Chelsea star, Arsenal given Tielemans hope
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16. Arsenal retain hope of signing Youri Tielemans after Leicester lowered their asking price to £38m due to his contract situation with the Belgian’s current deal set to end this season,...
BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
