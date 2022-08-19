Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Danielle Hart made her return to the court, following ACL injury
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been nearly a year since Wisconsin volleyball player Danielle Hart played in a game. In 2021, Hart played in six matches before an ACL injury took her out for the rest of the season. Following surgery in October, Hart has been on the mend and working toward playing for the Badgers again.
seehafernews.com
Roncalli Head Basketball Coach Resigns for New Position in Monona Grove School District
The man who led the Roncalli Boys Basketball team to two state titles, a runner-up finish, and was named the 2022 WIAA Coach of the Year has stepped down from his position. Joe Garceau has accepted apposition in the Monona Grove School District. Garceau joined the staff at Roncalli Catholic...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
nbc15.com
Rain Chances Return
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful start to the week, some chances are on the way through the middle and the end of the week. A cold front will edge in from the north and bring increasing chances of rain. For today, high pressure will be in control. Sunshine...
visitbeloit.com
Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit
Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit is located on interstate 39 Northbound/ 90 Westbound just as you enter Wisconsin from Illinois. Formerly operated by the State Department of Tourism, we are currently operated locally by Visit Beloit. We enjoy serving visitors from all over the world and welcoming them to our beautiful state of Wisconsin. Our staff is trained to help with all your travel needs locally and throughout the entire state. Stop in for an Official Wisconsin State Map, a visitor guide, directions, weather forecast, information regarding road construction or just to say hello to our friendly staff. Get out and stretch your legs, take your canine friends to the Pet Area provided, have a picnic, quench your thirst and grab a snack. Let us help you with your travel needs and enjoy your stay. Welcome to Wisconsin!
nbc15.com
Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival
The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city. Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer. The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise...
nbc15.com
Monday morning: Watch out for patchy dense fog
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Departing low-pressure is still prompting scattered cloud cover and a few light showers over southern & SE Wisconsin. A few light sprinkles can’t be ruled out - especially East of Madison into early Sunday evening. A gradually clearing sky and light winds will allow patchy fog to develop again Monday morning. Much like Sunday morning, fog may become widespread and will dissipate by mid-morning Monday.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly twenty Dane Co. superintendents teamed up to urge their communities to back school funding referenda that could start popping up on their ballots in the coming months. An open letter penned by Mt. Horeb Area School District head Steve Salerno pointed out that rising inflation...
WBAY Green Bay
3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) - Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21, into the path of the eastbound semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
Odd Wisconsin: Man Survives Tumble In Spinning Cement Mixer
Madison Wisconsin Man Takes A Tumble In Cement Mixer. A Madison, Wisconsin man that was working on a cement mixer in Vienna, Wisconsin had to be rescued after he fell into the mixing drum as it was spinning on August 1, 2022. Twenty-five to thirty miles north of Madison Wisconsin,...
nbc15.com
MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance
The nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. As families navigate through school, some local districts are asking taxpayers to weigh in. Don't overshare when posting back-to-school photos. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police say predators or scammers can make use of the smallest of...
whitewaterbanner.com
nbc15.com
Wisconsin U.S. Army veteran surprised with new all-terrain wheelchair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Out with the old and in with the new--a veteran who fought in the Gulf War has received a new pair of wheels. U.S. Army Veteran Ervin Mulkey was surprised Tuesday in Madison by Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and Property Loss Specialist (PLS) with a new $15,000 all-terrain wheelchair. The Action Trackchair provides accessibility for participation in adaptive sports, hunting and fishing, the agencies explained.
nbc15.com
Gunfire hits Madison home overnight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bullets struck an occupied Madison home shortly after midnight on Wednesday, two hours a shots fired incident on the other side of town that left more than a dozen shell casings strewn across the ground. According to the Madison Police Department, several people reported around 12:30...
nbc15.com
Electric scooters arrive in Janesville
Before the school year starts, experts recommend taking stock of your technology needs and make the necessary updates to avoid a computer crash during homework time. An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Announcement expected on student loan relief, moratorium extension. Updated: 14...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
