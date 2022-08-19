Read full article on original website
Related
blockworks.co
Invesco Offers Investors Exposure to Metaverse
ETF titan’s newest fund, available to investors in Europe, will focus on companies developing the space’s infrastructure. Asset management giant Invesco has launched a metaverse fund as it sees a particularly large opportunity in companies developing the infrastructure required for the space to reach its true potential. The...
blockworks.co
Transparency Is Coming to Bitcoin Mining as Institutions Eyeball ESG
Non-profit plans to release green scores for initial batch of industry players in the fall. Environmental impacts stemming from the big business of bitcoin mining are getting a dose of transparency that’s welcome to the world’s largest asset manager. Energy Web, which focuses on mechanisms to decarbonize the...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
blockworks.co
TradFi Clearing House Turns to Blockchain to Settle Transactions
The goal of Project Ion is to provide a resilient, secure and scalable alternative settlement service to clients, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation says. Clearing and settlement house Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has launched a private and permissioned blockchain network as an alternative settlement platform. Project Ion, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
blockworks.co
BAYC Creators Interviewed as NFT Lending Crisis Looms
Bored Ape progenitors dish on the Full Send Podcast, as BendDAO — which uses BAYC NFTs as collateral — nears breaking point. Yuga Labs founders, Greg Solano and Wiley Aronow, also known by their respective pseudonyms CryptoGarga and GordonGoner, recently sat down with the Full Send podcast team for their first long-form on-camera interview.
Australia's Coles skids as retailer flags higher costs on inflation
(Reuters) -Coles Group on Wednesday forecast higher costs for fiscal 2023, as inflationary pressures continue to impact its operations, sending shares of Australia’s second-largest grocer down more than 5%.
blockworks.co
Wallets Banned by Uniswap Labs for Alleged Crimes
Company banned 253 wallet addresses from its front end as part of its efforts to abide by US sanctions. Uniswap Labs, via its compliance provider TRM Labs has blocked 253 crypto wallet addresses over the last four months, claiming they belong to criminals and hackers or interfere with US government sanctions.
Comments / 0