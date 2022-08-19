ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invesco Offers Investors Exposure to Metaverse

ETF titan’s newest fund, available to investors in Europe, will focus on companies developing the space’s infrastructure. Asset management giant Invesco has launched a metaverse fund as it sees a particularly large opportunity in companies developing the infrastructure required for the space to reach its true potential. The...
Transparency Is Coming to Bitcoin Mining as Institutions Eyeball ESG

Non-profit plans to release green scores for initial batch of industry players in the fall. Environmental impacts stemming from the big business of bitcoin mining are getting a dose of transparency that’s welcome to the world’s largest asset manager. Energy Web, which focuses on mechanisms to decarbonize the...
TradFi Clearing House Turns to Blockchain to Settle Transactions

The goal of Project Ion is to provide a resilient, secure and scalable alternative settlement service to clients, Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation says. Clearing and settlement house Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has launched a private and permissioned blockchain network as an alternative settlement platform. Project Ion, which...
BAYC Creators Interviewed as NFT Lending Crisis Looms

Bored Ape progenitors dish on the Full Send Podcast, as BendDAO — which uses BAYC NFTs as collateral — nears breaking point. Yuga Labs founders, Greg Solano and Wiley Aronow, also known by their respective pseudonyms CryptoGarga and GordonGoner, recently sat down with the Full Send podcast team for their first long-form on-camera interview.
Wallets Banned by Uniswap Labs for Alleged Crimes

Company banned 253 wallet addresses from its front end as part of its efforts to abide by US sanctions. Uniswap Labs, via its compliance provider TRM Labs has blocked 253 crypto wallet addresses over the last four months, claiming they belong to criminals and hackers or interfere with US government sanctions.
