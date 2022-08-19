ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Autopsy confirms body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — An autopsy Tuesday confirmed that a body found inside a car submerged in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared after going to a large youth party earlier this month, authorities said. No other results of the autopsy were released...
TRUCKEE, CA
WAFB.com

SULC student organization focusing on education in prison

Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom. Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. Updated:...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy