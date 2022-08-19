Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAFB.com
Autopsy confirms body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — An autopsy Tuesday confirmed that a body found inside a car submerged in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared after going to a large youth party earlier this month, authorities said. No other results of the autopsy were released...
WAFB.com
SULC student organization focusing on education in prison
Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom. Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court. Updated:...
WAFB.com
6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after what police suspect was a murder-suicide, following a custody dispute. According to Mount Healthy police, the bodies of Iyla Johnson and her father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds in the bedroom of an Ohio apartment.
