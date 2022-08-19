ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

ESPN Western Colorado

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

FERAL SWINE INVASION: Will wild pigs rear their tusks in Colorado any time soon?

Concerns about feral swine and their invasive nature continue to be a hot topic among outdoor recreators across the country, resulting in many Coloradans wondering whether or not their home state will be met with the same challenges in years to come. Considering how damaging and costly the presence of the species can be in an area – with an estimated population of 6 million spread around at least 35 states – it's an important topic to address.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bison Attacks Florida Car At Yellowstone; Amazingly, Tourists Stayed In Car

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although wildlife officials can put out all the warnings they’d like, oftentimes it’s better to see why the warnings are being released. A tourist and family were traveling through Yellowstone National Park on Sunday when they saw why it’s...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado

In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wildlife On Highway 34: Driving Thru Sybille Canyon Is Like “Game Of Frogger”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.
WHEATLAND, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken outside of Hulett, Wyoming by W L Parsons. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Primary Election Recap: Who Raised The Most And Who Spent The Most

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Millions of dollars were spent helping politicians get elected in Wyoming this year. The candidates who spent the most money tended to have the most success, but they didn’t always win, and even when they did, it was sometimes by a small margin.
WYOMING STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Utah homeowners find goats on roof

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $4.02, is up 1 cent since our last report of $4.01 on Monday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 5 cents from a week ago, and is up, 71 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
K99

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in Colorado?

Colorado is considered to be one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. Whether we're bringing them along with us to breweries or on outdoor adventures, canine companions truly are a part of our families. But as far as dogs go, is there a limit regarding how many a...
COLORADO STATE

