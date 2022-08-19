Read full article on original website
A multimillion-dollar superyacht once owned by a Russian oligarch has gone to auction
A superyacht once belonging to a Russian billionaire went to auction Tuesday in the British territory of Gibraltar. The vessel, estimated to have a value in the tens of millions of dollars, was seized in March as part of Western sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Gibraltar's Admiralty...
Haunting photos capture the remnants of everyday life in Ukraine
Six months after Russia has invaded Ukraine, and on the 31st Independence Day of Ukraine commemorating their departure from the Soviet Union in 1991, we look at the result of the war and what remains... Eerie paintings in shades of burnt sienna. Remnants of everyday life, frozen in a macabre...
Morning news brief
Have the primaries given hints about the upcoming midterms? Terrorism charges are filed against Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. A car bomb near Moscow killed the daughter of a key Putin ally.
Daria Dugina's assassination could spell trouble for Putin's allies in Russia
Earlier this week in Russia, there was a televised funeral for Daria Dugina, just days after she was killed in a car bombing in Moscow. Dugina was a Russian propagandist who supported her country's invasion of Ukraine, both on TV and online. Her death made global headlines, both for its violence and because of the political prominence of her father, Alexander Dugin.
The new book 'The Stolen Year' details how the pandemic disrupted children's lives
In 2020, when the pandemic spread, Anya Kamenetz was covering education for NPR News. Schools closed. Many shifted to remote learning for up to a year. Anya covered it all and now sums up what her reporting also showed in real time. Extended closings were a calamity for education. And she says they may not even have saved many lives.
Drought-hit dam reveals Spanish Stonehenge
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Climate change is lowering water levels around the world and revealing some surprising archaeological treasures. When a reservoir in central Spain dropped to just 28% of its capacity, a giant stone circle from about 5000 B.C. emerged. What's being called the Spanish Stonehenge disappeared in a flood in the 1960s, resurfacing just a few times since then. Archaeologists are now rushing in to get a look before it vanishes again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
People are paying to write messages on Ukrainian war weapons before use
As the war in Ukraine drags on, some of the volunteers seeking to support the country's military are struggling to raise money. So they're getting creative. Think crowdsourcing, memes and thank-you gifts. NPR's Tim Mak has more from Kyiv. TIM MAK, BYLINE: Three months into the war, the initial shock...
Mexico shelters migrants from Latin America to Africa to the Middle East
The city of Tijuana has migrants from all over the world in its shelters, ranging from Central and South America to Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The shelters do the best they can with what they have, trying to accommodate all these different cultures. But for Muslim migrants and refugees wanting to adhere to their religious practices, being thrown together can make it tough to stay pious. So what options do they have in Tijuana? Well, up until late June, none - but now they have a place to stay.
High-speed internet on Mount Kilimanjaro will allow climbers to post selfies
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Not many people manage to climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain. But if you do, if you make that trek, wouldn't you want to take a picture and share it in real time? Thanks to Tanzania's Information Ministry, newly installed high-speed internet makes it possible for climbers to check in at 12,200 feet. Connectivity to the 19,000-foot summit comes later this year.
Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to economist Shah Mehrabi, member of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, about Afghan Central Bank reserves that remain frozen in the U.S.
Australian site challenged Fox's Lachlan Murdoch to sue after he accused it of libel
Go ahead and sue us. That's the defiant message from a small Australian news site called Crikey over threats of a defamation lawsuit from Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch. Murdoch helps to oversee a huge global media empire, and NPR's David Folkenflik is covering legal fights involving Fox in Australia and the U.S. Hi, David.
How Daria Dugina's death impacts security for Putin allies in Russia
In Russia today, a televised funeral for the woman killed by a car bomb in Moscow this past weekend. Her name was Daria Dugina. She was a Russian propagandist. She supported her country's invasion of Ukraine, both on TV and online. And her death is making global headlines, both for its violence and because of who her father is. Well, let's bring in Marlene Laruelle. She is director of the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University. Welcome.
Finland's prime minister got grief for partying. Australia's leader was cheered
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. National leaders are people, too. Some people complained when video showed Finland's prime minister - she was partying with friends. Yet there seems to be less controversy after the guy who leads Australia turned up at a rock concert. When spotted by the crowd, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downed his beer and held up the empty cup. The crowd roared its approval.
Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, how can we measure the loss of life?
How can we know the true human cost of the war? It's now six months old, about. Matilda Bogner heads the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. She joins us from Kyiv. Welcome to the program. MATILDA BOGNER: Thank you. INSKEEP: I should note that United Nations figures...
An Iranian American writer makes a case against censorship and for Rushdie
Writers are paying tribute to Salman Rushdie. He's the novelist attacked and seriously injured this month while talking in New York state. Supporters spoke up for him on the steps of the New York Public Library. Here is the British novelist Hari Kunzru. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HARI KUNZRU: Someone...
Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
6 months of war: The realities in Ukraine
It's been six months since Russia launched its full scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it's a war of attrition that has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine.
Voices: The sinister truth about ‘those’ images of Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin
Heard about the latest “scandal” in politics? No, it’s not the photographs of the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, enjoying his second holiday in two weeks during a cost of living crisis, at a time when he should still be running the show. It’s not former US president Donald Trump, and his bizarre defiance in the face of being investigated by the FBI, after some 700 pages of classified records were found at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not even the fact that the same former leaders (lest we forget) have raised eyebrows for their conduct, including their treatment of (and comments...
6 months of war: The weaponry and aid
The U.S. and NATO are supplying Ukraine with increasingly powerful and sophisticated weapons. Will the West sustain this level of military support as the war grinds on?
Over months, the U.S. and allies delivered weapons and other support to Ukraine
The U.S. and NATO are supplying Ukraine with increasingly powerful and sophisticated weapons. Will the West sustain this level of military support as the war grinds on?. Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
