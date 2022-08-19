ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

Have the primaries given hints about the upcoming midterms? Terrorism charges are filed against Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. A car bomb near Moscow killed the daughter of a key Putin ally.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Cautionary Tale#Npr#The University Of Tokyo
Connecticut Public

Drought-hit dam reveals Spanish Stonehenge

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Climate change is lowering water levels around the world and revealing some surprising archaeological treasures. When a reservoir in central Spain dropped to just 28% of its capacity, a giant stone circle from about 5000 B.C. emerged. What's being called the Spanish Stonehenge disappeared in a flood in the 1960s, resurfacing just a few times since then. Archaeologists are now rushing in to get a look before it vanishes again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
EARTH SCIENCE
Connecticut Public

Mexico shelters migrants from Latin America to Africa to the Middle East

The city of Tijuana has migrants from all over the world in its shelters, ranging from Central and South America to Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The shelters do the best they can with what they have, trying to accommodate all these different cultures. But for Muslim migrants and refugees wanting to adhere to their religious practices, being thrown together can make it tough to stay pious. So what options do they have in Tijuana? Well, up until late June, none - but now they have a place to stay.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Connecticut Public

High-speed internet on Mount Kilimanjaro will allow climbers to post selfies

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Not many people manage to climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain. But if you do, if you make that trek, wouldn't you want to take a picture and share it in real time? Thanks to Tanzania's Information Ministry, newly installed high-speed internet makes it possible for climbers to check in at 12,200 feet. Connectivity to the 19,000-foot summit comes later this year.
TRAVEL
Connecticut Public

How Daria Dugina's death impacts security for Putin allies in Russia

In Russia today, a televised funeral for the woman killed by a car bomb in Moscow this past weekend. Her name was Daria Dugina. She was a Russian propagandist. She supported her country's invasion of Ukraine, both on TV and online. And her death is making global headlines, both for its violence and because of who her father is. Well, let's bring in Marlene Laruelle. She is director of the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University. Welcome.
EUROPE
Connecticut Public

Finland's prime minister got grief for partying. Australia's leader was cheered

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. National leaders are people, too. Some people complained when video showed Finland's prime minister - she was partying with friends. Yet there seems to be less controversy after the guy who leads Australia turned up at a rock concert. When spotted by the crowd, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downed his beer and held up the empty cup. The crowd roared its approval.
AUSTRALIA
Connecticut Public

Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: The sinister truth about ‘those’ images of Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin

Heard about the latest “scandal” in politics? No, it’s not the photographs of the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, enjoying his second holiday in two weeks during a cost of living crisis, at a time when he should still be running the show. It’s not former US president Donald Trump, and his bizarre defiance in the face of being investigated by the FBI, after some 700 pages of classified records were found at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not even the fact that the same former leaders (lest we forget) have raised eyebrows for their conduct, including their treatment of (and comments...
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy