krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
KSLTV
Witness: ‘They were here to have fun’ child critical after rescue at Utah reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A kayaker rescued three children who were inside a vehicle that rolled into the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir Monday. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old boy was able to get out on his own. A 2-year-old girl was rescued by her grandfather.
KSLTV
Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City
HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
KSLTV
Crews looking for info about Ogden apartment building fire
OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden City Fire Department is asking the public for information about a fire that occurred on the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard over the weekend. The blaze broke out at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived on scene, the three-story apartment building was fully...
Gephardt Daily
UHP warns of traffic delays in Tooele County, near Lake Point
LAKE POINT, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect travel delays if traveling through the Tooele County area of State Route 36 near Interstate 80, near Lake Point. “A crash in the Lake Point area is causing some travel delays...
KSLTV
Eagle Mountain home a total loss after fire
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utah family is all accounted for Monday night after their home caught fire in the City Center division of Eagle Mountain. Firefighters were called out to the home on Trail Rider Peak Drive at approximately 8:13 p.m. Kelly Bird, public information officer for the...
KSLTV
One dead after ‘major crash’ in Herriman; NB Mountain View Corridor closed
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking drivers to avoid Mountain View Corridor near 14800 South due to a ‘major crash’ that has closed all lanes. The Utah Department of Transportation said northbound traffic is being detoured at Real Vista Drive/14820 South. No cause for the...
KSLTV
Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
KSLTV
Community rallies around Eagle Mountain family after devastating house fire
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Friends of an Eagle Mountain family of four who lost their home in a devastating fire are rallying together to raise money for them. Neighbor Sammie Johnson said she can still recall the loud boom followed by large flames that came from the home Monday evening.
KSLTV
Crews battling house fire in Layton; Hill Field Road closed in area
LAYTON, Utah — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the Layton Hills Mall Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Cook with the Layton Fire Department said crews received several 911 calls at approximately 7 a.m. due to the smoke’s visibility along Hill Field Road. The home’s owner evacuated...
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
KSLTV
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
kjzz.com
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
Gephardt Daily
Search and rescue crews help injured hiker in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday for a hiker with an ankle injury. The hiker was about 2.5 miles up the Bowman Fork trail in Millcreek. The SLCS Search and Rescue crew...
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
Two in critical condition after Provo Canyon crash
A little after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a three-car accident in Provo Canyon sent two people to the hospital. A report from Utah Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Provo man driving a Toyota Camry tried to pull out into southbound traffic heading toward Provo from the Vivian Park parking lot. Before he made it across the northbound lanes, a Nissan Rogue with a 28-year-old Heber-area woman driving crashed into the side of the Toyota.
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
KSLTV
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
