ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Crossing guard hit by car in Heber City

HEBER, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help after a crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Heber City. The incident happened in the crosswalk of the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials with the Heber...
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Crews looking for info about Ogden apartment building fire

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden City Fire Department is asking the public for information about a fire that occurred on the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard over the weekend. The blaze broke out at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived on scene, the three-story apartment building was fully...
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Utah#Accident#Hiker#Ksl
Gephardt Daily

UHP warns of traffic delays in Tooele County, near Lake Point

LAKE POINT, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect travel delays if traveling through the Tooele County area of State Route 36 near Interstate 80, near Lake Point. “A crash in the Lake Point area is causing some travel delays...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Eagle Mountain home a total loss after fire

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utah family is all accounted for Monday night after their home caught fire in the City Center division of Eagle Mountain. Firefighters were called out to the home on Trail Rider Peak Drive at approximately 8:13 p.m. Kelly Bird, public information officer for the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KSLTV

One dead after ‘major crash’ in Herriman; NB Mountain View Corridor closed

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking drivers to avoid Mountain View Corridor near 14800 South due to a ‘major crash’ that has closed all lanes. The Utah Department of Transportation said northbound traffic is being detoured at Real Vista Drive/14820 South. No cause for the...
KSLTV

Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
KSLTV

Crews battling house fire in Layton; Hill Field Road closed in area

LAYTON, Utah — Firefighters responded to a house fire near the Layton Hills Mall Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Cook with the Layton Fire Department said crews received several 911 calls at approximately 7 a.m. due to the smoke’s visibility along Hill Field Road. The home’s owner evacuated...
LAYTON, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Two in critical condition after Provo Canyon crash

A little after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a three-car accident in Provo Canyon sent two people to the hospital. A report from Utah Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old Provo man driving a Toyota Camry tried to pull out into southbound traffic heading toward Provo from the Vivian Park parking lot. Before he made it across the northbound lanes, a Nissan Rogue with a 28-year-old Heber-area woman driving crashed into the side of the Toyota.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy