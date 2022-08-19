Read full article on original website
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
Monroe County man arrested at WGI for forcible touching of a minor
A Fairport man was arrested this past weekend for Forcible Touching during NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
Man headed to prison for firing illegal gun into large crowd in Rochester in 2020
Rochester, N.Y. — A man will spend the next 16 years to life in prison for firing an illegal gun into a crowd on the Fourth of July two years ago. New York State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano sentenced Shallah Sherman, 26, on Monday. He had been convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say he fired an illegal gun into a crowd of over 100 people.
Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
RPD: suspect arrested for robbing a bank
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank yesterday afternoon. Police say it happened at ESL Federal Credit Union and the suspect displayed a note to the teller demanding money. Officers say they saw the suspect, Hugh Mahoney, 50, at a gas station on...
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
Woman gets prison for stealing ambulance in Central NY, crashing it into Irondequoit Bay
A Western New York woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into the water during a lengthy, high-speed chase. The Observer-Dispatch reports Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three-to-nine years in Oneida County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree grand larceny earlier this month.
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
Two arrested for burglaries in Veteran
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week. Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported […]
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
Rochester Police investigate overnight shooting on Pierpont Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side overnight. Police responded to the area of Driving Park and Pierpont Street for a ShotSpotter activation just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots, but...
Rochester up to 50 homicides days after extension of state of emergency over gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester reached 50 homicides on the year this weekend, just days after Mayor Malik Evans extended the state of emergency to combat gun violence. Rochester Police say a man in his 20s was shot and killed on Olean Street overnight Sunday. Less than...
"Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno appointed Honorary Police Officer at Syracuse Police Department
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Hulk is now an honorary police officer with the Syracuse Police Department. Lou Ferrigno who is known for his television role as “The Hulk” was in town Monday shooting a movie called “The Hermit.”. The actor and bodybuilder was appointed as an...
Missing Penfield man may be in Hemlock Lake area
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield. Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen leaving his home in Penfield at 11:15 a.m. Monday. Biermann is 5'8", 150 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a navy...
Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers
New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
TikTok viral video leading to more car thefts
Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton Police are warning drivers about a viral trend on TikTok they say is leading to more car thefts. Police say a juvenile is in custody and more arrests could be made after four stolen vehicles were recovered over the weekend. TikTok is a social media...
East High Superintendent speaks about young gun violence victim: “We could’ve learned so much from him.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was an emotional day for the family, and friends of 16-year-old Jaquise Davis. Monday they celebrated his life at a service for the teen who was shot, and killed as he walked home from work earlier this month. News10NBC was at the church during the...
Couple behind party that roiled Rochester Fire Department defend themselves
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester couple who allegedly threw a party mocking Juneteenth and local elected officials say they've been unfairly portrayed. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, threw the party last month at their East Avenue mansion. Their attorney, Corey Hogan, says it was a...
