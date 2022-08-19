ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

13 WHAM

Man headed to prison for firing illegal gun into large crowd in Rochester in 2020

Rochester, N.Y. — A man will spend the next 16 years to life in prison for firing an illegal gun into a crowd on the Fourth of July two years ago. New York State Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano sentenced Shallah Sherman, 26, on Monday. He had been convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors say he fired an illegal gun into a crowd of over 100 people.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: suspect arrested for robbing a bank

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank yesterday afternoon. Police say it happened at ESL Federal Credit Union and the suspect displayed a note to the teller demanding money. Officers say they saw the suspect, Hugh Mahoney, 50, at a gas station on...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman gets prison for stealing ambulance in Central NY, crashing it into Irondequoit Bay

A Western New York woman has been sentenced to prison after stealing an ambulance in Utica and crashing it into the water during a lengthy, high-speed chase. The Observer-Dispatch reports Vanessa Armstead, of Buffalo, was sentenced to three-to-nine years in Oneida County Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree grand larceny earlier this month.
UTICA, NY
WHEC TV-10

One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
BRIGHTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for burglaries in Veteran

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week. Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate overnight shooting on Pierpont Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side overnight. Police responded to the area of Driving Park and Pierpont Street for a ShotSpotter activation just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Penfield man may be in Hemlock Lake area

Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield. Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen leaving his home in Penfield at 11:15 a.m. Monday. Biermann is 5'8", 150 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and was wearing a navy...
PENFIELD, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Timothy Flowers

New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Timothy Flowers of Rochester. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews with police officers and civilian witnesses and close review of radio transmissions, ballistics testing, crime scene evidence, photographs, and footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), OSI concluded that the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Mr. Flowers by a member of the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was a crime. While the available evidence clearly showed what happened, OSI recommends that RPD equip its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team officers with BWCs moving forward.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

TikTok viral video leading to more car thefts

Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton Police are warning drivers about a viral trend on TikTok they say is leading to more car thefts. Police say a juvenile is in custody and more arrests could be made after four stolen vehicles were recovered over the weekend. TikTok is a social media...
BRIGHTON, NY

