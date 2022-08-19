SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting early Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood injured a 36-year-old man, according to police.The shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and O'Farrell streets, where a male suspect approached the victim and shot him, then fled before officers arrived, police said.The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.San Francisco police have not made an arrest or released a detailed description of the suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

