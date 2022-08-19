ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 19

Miket
4d ago

Anyone can be victim of crime. Society is being so soft on crime that criminals are created every second across America. No such things happen in Asia because they are really tough on crime and criminals. Middle East is worst for criminals.

Reply
18
Gods gift to you Tiptoe HunGrY
4d ago

if was obviously a sting.lol duh.there just happened to be plain clothes offices there able to follow them? no the thieves got caught slipping n got trapped

Reply
3
Related
NBC Bay Area

SF Police Arrest Suspect in Aug. 10 Assault of 65-Year-Old Woman

San Francisco police arrested a 35-year-old local man on suspicion of two assaults, including one on a 65-year-old woman Aug. 10 in the city's Richmond District. Terence Chrisman was arrested Monday in the 800 block of Bryant Street after an officer recognized him from video footage police had obtained of the suspect that positively identified him in the Aug. 10 assault.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Four suspects, including juveniles young as 11, involved in alleged assault and robbery of 70-year-old woman

Three suspects, including two juveniles as young as 11, have reportedly been arrested in connection to the alleged robbery and assault of a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco. Late on the afternoon of July 31, officers responded to the 100 block of Francisco Street where a 70-year-old woman had reportedly been the victim of a robbery.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman hospitalized in Oakland shooting Tuesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue just after 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after the department received a shot-spotter notification. They found […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting in Tenderloin injures 36-year-old man

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting early Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood injured a 36-year-old man, according to police.The shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and O'Farrell streets, where a male suspect approached the victim and shot him, then fled before officers arrived, police said.The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.San Francisco police have not made an arrest or released a detailed description of the suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Robbery#Violent Crime#Alameda County Sheriff#The East Bay Times
KRON4 News

FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond city leaders concerned over spike in deadly crime

RICHMOND, Calif. - Four people killed in the span of a week has caused a spike in violent crime in Richmond. The incidents involved drive-by shootings and arguments that escalated to gunfire, according Richmond Police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy. "We consider it a spike," Pomeroy said. "It’s very unusual to see...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area

PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

OPD asking witnesses of Little Saigon murder to come forward

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video caught the images of several cars passing by the crime scene at the time of Chinatown dentist Lili Xu’s murder. The Oakland Police Department is asking for those drivers to come forward. “The vehicle we would like to speak to or the occupants of that vehicle is a white […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Stockton police seize 55 pounds of meth in traffic stop

(BCN) — Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead

OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday afternoon. Malinda Jackson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Buckskin Drive. Police described Jackson as being 5-foot-8, 340 pounds with maroon braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont

An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
FREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy