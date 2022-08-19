Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Ohio Valley Mall promoting healthy lifestyles with pair of programs
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — A new program has begun at the Ohio Valley Mall to promote health and wellness for children and their guardians. The Belmont County Health Department has collaborated with the mall and Trinity Health System to support their Walk with a Doc program. The mall has...
WTOV 9
Hancock County schools are back in session
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Hancock County schools are back in session. Students in grades 1-12 headed back to school to kick off their first day on Tuesday. Those at Weir & Oak Glen high and middle schools, as well as elementary students seemed to be excited to start the new school year.
WTOV 9
Groups continue working to get full-time resource officers in Brooke County Schools
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The main topic of conversation was something that wasn't even on the agenda during Tuesday’s Brooke County Commission meeting. It was SROs, School Resource Officers. "My children were given to me by God. And I truly believe that it’s our duty to take care...
WTOV 9
Lenz reflects on 47 years of serving Shadyside area
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — After 47 years of service of serving the citizens of Shadyside and Mead Township, Dave Lenz is putting down his gear and entering a life of retirement. Lenz started his career with the station in 1975, when the station was still called the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department.
WTOV 9
Juvenile justice program helps youngsters focus on mind and body
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A new program in Belmont County is helping those in the juvenile probation program work out while also working on themselves. The Belmont County Court of Common Pleas’ Probate/Juvenile Division has partnered with OV Crossfit to offer a new program for locals involved in the juvenile justice system.
WTOV 9
Steubenville's Belleview Park pool in need of repairs
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council recently received an update on the status of the Belleview Park pool and the need for funds to fix it. "This is a community asset, a lot of kids don't have anywhere else to swim except here and if we want to keep it here for the future, we need to sink some money into it now,” Steubenville Parks and rec Director Lori Fetherolf said.
WTOV 9
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program limiting funds to first timers
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The state program to help renters who are struggling to pay their bill because of the COVID-19 pandemic is phasing out its emergency rental assistance. The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program through the West Virginia Housing Development Fund will now focus on first time applicants only.
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council discusses options to invest in park improvements
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A major topic of discussion at Tuesday’s Steubenville City Council meetings was needed investments in the city's parks and ways to potentially pay for those investments. "Our parks need a lot of care and a lot of upgrades,” Parks and Rec Director Lori Fetherolf said....
WTOV 9
Groundbreaking held for new fire department headquarters in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — A groundbreaking was held on Tuesday for the construction of a new fire department headquarters in Wheeling. Five years in the making - the new building in East Wheeling is finally a go. It’s a state-of-the art, nearly 25,000 square-foot facility that will be located on...
WTOV 9
Local law enforcement leaders cite need for more employees
Labor shortages are impacting every industry in the U.S. and now they're impacting jails in Appalachia. It’s an issue across the entire country - in stores, in schools, and now in jails. Several correctional centers across the area have been experiencing a shortage in jailers. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said there needs to be something done to address these shortages as they are critical positions and a failure to act on this could cause a safety concern. But this is also happening locally, too.
WTOV 9
Local law enforcement still pursuing leads on motorcycle hit and run in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Local law enforcement needs your help in identifying a person of interest in a hit and run that left a 7-year-old boy injured and hospitalized. Officials said a burgundy motorcycle hit a juvenile on Friday afternoon on Kings Creek Road. The boy -- Joey Greene...
WTOV 9
2022 Linsly Cadets
WHEELING, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Sept. 10: Cardinal Mooney, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16: at St. Clairsville, 7:30 p.m. Coaching History: Linsly (Head Coach, 16th season; 21 seasons overall) Overall Record: 95-65 Record at Current School: 95-65 Family Information: Wife: Tracy; Son: Isaac; Daughter: Noelle.
WTOV 9
2022 Magnolia Blue Eagles
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) History Of Coaching: Assistant coach Magnolia 1988-91, 2007-2015; Head coach at St. Marys 1996-98; Head coach at Williamstown 2002-2003; head coach at Magnolia 2016-present. College Attended: W.Va. Tech. Overall record as a head coach: 50-66 Current School Record...
WTOV 9
Lenz retires as OR&W fire chief
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Dave Lenz has retired as chief of the OR&W fire district after 47 years with the department and its predecessor. Lenz served as chief of OR&W for 19 years. He was chief for nine years at the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department before it was replaced. Lenz...
WTOV 9
2022 Paden City Wildcats
PADEN CITY, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Paden City (head coach, 2nd season; assistant, 2019-20) Great Moment in Program History: State titles in 1970, 79. Biggest Rival: Valley. Last Playoff Appearance: 2001. 2021 Record: 2-8 Conference/Class: OVAC/Class 1A. Top Alumni: Denny Price, Norman...
WTOV 9
Rabid bat found in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is warning people to avoid contact with any wild animals including bats and raccoons after a bat tested positive for rabies. A bat in the Valley View Avenue area of Wheeling was collected by the health department on August 22 and...
WTOV 9
Officials remain unsure if vehicles will return to Wheeling Suspension Bridge
WHEELING, W.Va. — A bid was awarded in August 2021 for the $17.9 million restoration project for the Wheeling Suspension Bridge. However, construction did not begin until February 2022 and now, half a year later, NEWS9 checked on the progress of the project. "Various repairs throughout,” explained WVDOH District...
WTOV 9
Morrisey touts latest opioid settlement as win for Northern Panhandle
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is speaking out about how money from the state’s most recent opioid settlement will be used to help residents in need of assistance. The state's most recent settlement with Rite Aid could reach up to $30 million for the pharmacy's role in the...
WTOV 9
Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel
WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
WTOV 9
2022 Valley Lumberjacks
PINE GROVE, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Valley (head coach, 7th season; assistant, 3 seasons) Address: 44 Lumberjack Lane, Pine Grove, W.Va. Athletic Director: Jeff Derby. Mascot: Lumberjacks. Colors: Green and White. Class: A. Last Conference Title: 2015. 2021 Record: 3-7 Conference/Class: OVAC/1A.
