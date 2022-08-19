Labor shortages are impacting every industry in the U.S. and now they're impacting jails in Appalachia. It’s an issue across the entire country - in stores, in schools, and now in jails. Several correctional centers across the area have been experiencing a shortage in jailers. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said there needs to be something done to address these shortages as they are critical positions and a failure to act on this could cause a safety concern. But this is also happening locally, too.

