Read full article on original website
Craig Hiler
4d ago
would be much happier if there weren't homeless under so many overpasses, parking lots and creek banks.
Reply(3)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Holding San Francisco accountable for housing production
SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA (August 22, 2022) — The housing situation in California is undeniably dire for renters, homeowners and prospective buyers alike. The top five most common occupations in California pay less than the wage needed to afford a home – but this is more than just an affordability issue. We must recognize that until we address our housing crisis, we won’t be able to solve the issues that matter most to Californians.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Measured in selfie smiles, Concord scores as happiest city in U.S.
CONCORD -- In an East Bay triumph thanks to social media pseudo-science, Concord has been named America's happiest city.An analysis released Thursday by HouseFresh.com, a site focused on improving residential air quality, placed Concord in the Number One slot."The hometown of Tom Hanks is said to be a quiet and pleasant place to live: moderately wealthy, moderately liberal and more affordable than similar cities nearby," according to the HouseFresh.com website.The rating method was, er, interesting. It was based on how many people in each city or state in America were smiling in their Instagram selfies. Yes, really.HouseFresh.com used a face...
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28th
Mezli is the first fully automated restaurant that serves food to order.Image credit Mezli. Robots? It’s Silicon Valley. A unique restaurant called Mezli is opening in San Francisco on August 28th. They are located at the Spark Social Mission Bay area at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. Its goal is to cater to the younger more healthy conscious techie market. They plan to serve healthy Mediterranean bowls at very affordable prices. Their goal is to serve fresh food quickly without human contact using robots.
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
news24-680.com
Letter: Sheltering Contra Costa’s Homeless Population
Like most people living in our county I feel blessed to have a roof above my head and food on my table. I am lucky and I know it. Living here is a blessing many only dream about. As I walk and see people sleeping rough or in tents or...
RELATED PEOPLE
moneytalksnews.com
8 Markets Where Home Values Are Falling Now
After months of speculation, home prices finally have begun to fall in many housing markets across the country. Prices slipped in 30 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. from June to July, according to Zillow. Overall, they still remain elevated over the past year — up 16% — but the predicted housing recession may be underway.
foxla.com
These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers
LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
marinlocalnews.com
Novato group protests closed-door homeless deal
Tief Gibbs (left) along with a woman who asked to remain anonymous, followed by Jory O’Shea (left rear) and Melanie Swanson, (right rear) members are members of a group calling themselves “Concerned Citizens of Novato. They met the evening of Monday, Aug. 15, at Doctor Insomnia’s Coffee on Grant Street to post fliers protesting the city’s policies and decisions regarding the homeless encampment at Lee Gerner Park.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley trendsetter winemaker takes on Signorello Estate rebuild after fire
Signorello Estate became an icon of the deadly destructive power of California’s wildfires in recent years. But the winemaker behind its rebirth wants it to become an icon for the wine business’ preparation for fire, drought and climate change. Priyanka Dhar French herself is a trendsetter: a young...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic
I’ve written a couple of columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco’s return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, but the movie business kind of dried up recently, costing us millions in lost revenue and and dampening our cinematic reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That’s exactly what...
Find the Apple to Your Pie at These Bay Area U-Pick Orchards
EARTHseed Farm (formerly Gabriel Farm) If eating organic is important to your family, head to EARTHseed Farm located in Sebastopol, a town practically synonymous with the fruit. In addition to picking your own apples, you can schedule a tour of the certified organic orchard. Varieties include McIntosh, Gravenstein, Gala, Braeburn, Gilbert Golden Delicious, Fuji and Rome. A $25 entrance fee covers your Saturday U-pick time slot, which can be booked on a week-by-week basis starting the Tuesday before. The Bay Area farm has a store with juice, jams and pears for sale as well.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Washington Examiner
Back to school: Berkeley's 'diversity vow' a depressing token of woke academia
Imagine applying to a job and, as part of your application, having to write a B.S. college essay about diversity for the HR department. This is not hypothetical. Rather, it is a requirement to take a job at the University of California, Berkeley. Applicants must write a short essay about how much they support the controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy — actually a personal "vow" of one's enthusiasm for the tenets of critical race theory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Climate in Crisis: Increasing Drought, La Niña & Rain Outlook
We’re all looking and wanting anything that looks like a “normal” rain season but that may not be in the cards for us over the next several months. As our drought continues it looks like we’ll have two key factors that will play into our Bay Area rain season. The first one is La Niña, which tends to set off extremes in Bay Area weather. The second is known as “precipitation whiplash” and that’s related to climate change which can also set off weather extremes.
PLANetizen
Analysis of Downtown Recoveries Reveals Post-Pandemic Winners and Losers
A recent analysis by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley compares the recovery of downtowns using new data provided by mobile phones to expand beyond the typical indicators of downtown vitality: office vacancy rates, public transit ridership, and retail spending. The study finds wide variation...
idesignarch.com
Modern Home in Los Altos Hills With Sweeping Valley View
The Olive Tree Residence in Los Altos Hills, California sits high on a hill in the Costal Range with sweeping view of the Santa Clara Valley. Architect Mark English created this modern home design with an open plan that takes full advantage of the spectacular view. The clean modern design and simple palette is balanced by a brightly coloured kitchen.
irei.com
Contra Costa County (Calif.) anticipates moderation of real estate market
Contra Costa County (Calif.) Employees' Retirement Association (CCCERA) expects a variety of conditions to result in a moderation of the real estate market, as home sales have fallen to pre-pandemic levels and bidding wars have become less frequent. Historically, larger jumps in interest rates have resulted in a softening of...
Comments / 11