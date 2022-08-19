Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Michigan has reported more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. That’s an average of about nearly 2,800 cases per day. The state is also reporting an additional 135 fatalities in the past week. Wayne County – including the city of Detroit – has been put into the high level of community spread category. Residents are advised to wear a mask indoors when with other people – and wash their hands – to limit the possibility of contracting the virus.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO