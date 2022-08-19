ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, a swift victory for prosecutors in an eerie plot that was described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. Adam Fox and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Activist files appeal seeking name of woman involved with Schlissel

A man who filed a lawsuit to learn the name of woman who was in a relationship with former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel that prompted his firing is appealing a court's denial. Charles Blackwell of Farmington Hills, an activist who files records requests statewide, sued UM in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

After growing up in Detroit’s cannabis black market, Tre Hobbs has officially launched his cannabis brand Neighborhood Essentials in Michigan

Tre Hobbs was born and raised on Detroit’s east side, where he says he got an early look at the city’s cannabis black market. “I’ve been around weed my entire life,” he says. “Like, from as young as I can remember, my people was growing it in the basement, and then selling it on the streets. I seen it go from seed to sale at a really young age.”
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 23, 2022: Michigan reports more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over past week

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Michigan has reported more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. That’s an average of about nearly 2,800 cases per day. The state is also reporting an additional 135 fatalities in the past week. Wayne County – including the city of Detroit – has been put into the high level of community spread category. Residents are advised to wear a mask indoors when with other people – and wash their hands – to limit the possibility of contracting the virus.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Live Results: 2022 Florida Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Florida primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general and U.S. House congressional districts. Follow the results live. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain our journalistic integrity through independent...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Detroit Evening Report#Republican
wcmu.org

Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission

Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Live Results: 2022 Oklahoma Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Oklahoma primary runoff elections for U.S. Senate, a regular and special election, and a House congressional district runoff race. Follow the results live. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain our journalistic integrity...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
wdet.org

A new method for breaking down PFAS shows promise

This month, Michigan activists urged federal officials to strengthen the government’s efforts to research and regulate PFAS. Three years ago, Michigan had the most known PFAS contaminated sites in the country. A major problem with PFAS particles is that they do not break down in the human body or...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy