Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
wdet.org
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, a swift victory for prosecutors in an eerie plot that was described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. Adam Fox and...
Detroit News
Activist files appeal seeking name of woman involved with Schlissel
A man who filed a lawsuit to learn the name of woman who was in a relationship with former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel that prompted his firing is appealing a court's denial. Charles Blackwell of Farmington Hills, an activist who files records requests statewide, sued UM in the...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to judge's ruling to allow abortion access in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacted to an Oakland County Circuit Court judge's ruling to allow legal access to abortions in the state. Ruling: Michigan judge rules to keeps abortion access in place for now. Despite this ruling , Whitmer said the fight for abortion right advocates...
Detroit News
Michigan to use $63 million from feds to aid homeless, at-risk tenants
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority board has agreed to use more than $63 million in federal funds to aid homeless individuals and provide services to at-risk individuals and families across the state. The money, available through the American Rescue Plan, will be used to develop affordable rental housing, prevent...
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Michigan lieutenant governor
"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," wrote Soldano. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."
MetroTimes
After growing up in Detroit’s cannabis black market, Tre Hobbs has officially launched his cannabis brand Neighborhood Essentials in Michigan
Tre Hobbs was born and raised on Detroit’s east side, where he says he got an early look at the city’s cannabis black market. “I’ve been around weed my entire life,” he says. “Like, from as young as I can remember, my people was growing it in the basement, and then selling it on the streets. I seen it go from seed to sale at a really young age.”
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 23, 2022: Michigan reports more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over past week
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Michigan has reported more than 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. That’s an average of about nearly 2,800 cases per day. The state is also reporting an additional 135 fatalities in the past week. Wayne County – including the city of Detroit – has been put into the high level of community spread category. Residents are advised to wear a mask indoors when with other people – and wash their hands – to limit the possibility of contracting the virus.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
wdet.org
The co-creators of “Under The Radar Michigan” on what makes Michigan unique and fun
It’s travel season in Michigan, and that often means packing the car and hitting the road. During the summer months, residents explore beaches, bike, and take walks along the Great Lakes. But Michigan — as one license plate notes — is a water, “winter”, wonderland. That means there’s also...
wdet.org
Live Results: 2022 Florida Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Florida primary elections, including notable races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general and U.S. House congressional districts. Follow the results live. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain our journalistic integrity through independent...
MetroTimes
Popular California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY opens first Michigan dispensary in Ferndale
STIIIZY, a popular cannabis brand based in California, is opening its first recreational dispensary in Michigan. The company chose Ferndale as its first location outside of California. STIIIZY is holding its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 642 E. Nine Mile. The 7,000-square-foot dispensary will feature...
wcmu.org
Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission
Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
wgvunews.org
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
wdet.org
Live Results: 2022 Oklahoma Primary Elections
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Oklahoma primary runoff elections for U.S. Senate, a regular and special election, and a House congressional district runoff race. Follow the results live. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain our journalistic integrity...
wdet.org
A new method for breaking down PFAS shows promise
This month, Michigan activists urged federal officials to strengthen the government’s efforts to research and regulate PFAS. Three years ago, Michigan had the most known PFAS contaminated sites in the country. A major problem with PFAS particles is that they do not break down in the human body or...
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
WLUC
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), work is continuing to be done with partners to learn more about the reports of a canine parvovirus-like illness in northern Michigan dogs by facilitating additional testing. “We are still in...
