GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearlong process and the pay off is almost here. Garrett Trivette and Alex Cunningham said, "We're out here working these cows everyday sometimes twice a day so during the summer we were working them 2 or 3 times a day, rinsing and washing their hair and feeding them and stuff but I mean they get taken care of they get probably taken care of better than some humans."

GRAY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO