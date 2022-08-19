Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
wcyb.com
Washington County, TN Commission chair: No vote Monday on cryptocurrency mine settlement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee Commission chair Greg Matherly tells News 5 there will not be a vote Monday night on a court settlement with the operator of a controversial cryptocurrency mine. Issues over loud noise has residents pushing against part of the plan. Residents in...
wcyb.com
Bristol business community responds to new public camping laws
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WCYB) — Camping on public sidewalks in Bristol, Virginia, will soon be a crime. Some say the measure targets the homeless population, while others say they believe it will be beneficial. Cleaning up the Bristol area -- that's what some local business owners say they believe is...
wcyb.com
BTPD taking applications for fall 2022 citizen's police academy
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Tennessee police department is now taking applications for its' citizen's police academy. The program gives people the chance to learn about topics such as traffic laws, DUIs, and crime scene investigations. Another benefit of the program is learning how to help with police...
wcyb.com
New economic development plan for Southwest Virginia
NORTON, Va. — A new economic development plan in Norton, Va. is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. The new business facility is part of the Department of Commerce's $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. "The uniqueness of the site, I think, with all of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
king.edu
King University Welcomes New Director of Multimedia Resources
BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 — King University has named Bianca Marais as director of Multimedia Resources. In her new role, Marais will produce communications content for use across numerous King platforms, and also serve as a community and media liaison. Marais is well known around the region for...
wcyb.com
Comptroller report: Church Hill's former court clerk stole almost $3K from city
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former court clerk for the City of Church Hill in Hawkins County has been indicted after the Tennessee Comptroller's Office found at least $2,941 stolen from the city. According to the report, Stacy Mayes stole the cash collections in 2021 and concealed her...
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock hits hiring milestone
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock continues to make progress on its hiring front. The casino has officially been up and running for more than one month. Allie Evangelista, President of the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, says she's pleased with...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
wcyb.com
New camping experience opens in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new camping experience in Unicoi County is giving folks a chance to get back to the basics in a glamorous way. Glamping Retro opened at the beginning of August and is a luxury camping destination near the North Carolina state line. It features...
wcyb.com
Appalachian Fair returns to Gray, TN
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearlong process and the pay off is almost here. Garrett Trivette and Alex Cunningham said, "We're out here working these cows everyday sometimes twice a day so during the summer we were working them 2 or 3 times a day, rinsing and washing their hair and feeding them and stuff but I mean they get taken care of they get probably taken care of better than some humans."
wcyb.com
Appalachian Fair: News 5 speaks with country artist Russell Dickerson
GRAY, Tenn. — Before Tuesday nights show at the Appalachian Fair, New 5's Andrew McClung had the chance to speak with country artist Russell Dickerson. The two talk about his upcoming new music, and his time visiting East Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
TN Teacher goes viral addressing her struggle with new Age Appropriate Materials Act
A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on Tiktok from sharing her struggles caused by Tennessee’s new law requiring school and classroom libraries to have a list of content made available to parents. The new state Age Appropriate Materials Act requires the local board of education to adopt a policy...
wcyb.com
Second Curt's Ace Hardware location to open Tuesday in Piney Flats
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second Curt's Ace Hardware location is set to open Tuesday in Piney Flats. The store is located at 6634 Bristol Highway. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m., and the store's opening is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. "As we continue to...
New warden appointed to NECX
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the promotion of former warden Bert Boyd, Northeast Correctional Complex has a new leader at the helm. According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Brian Eller was appointed to the position with an effective date of August 16. Bert Boyd, the previous warden, was […]
MNPD Deputy Chief Mike Alexander dies at 53
Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday Deputy Chief of Police Mike Alexander died at his home of apparent natural causes.
wcyb.com
Results: Big Six Golf Tournament
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Schools from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were well represented in Bristol this afternoon for the Big Six Golf Tournament. Abingdon's Gracie Addison won individual medalist honors shooting a 3-under 68. Teammate Jackson Cook finished runner-up shooting a 2-under 69. You can view complete...
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
School bus crashes into utility pole in Middle TN
The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Closing City Jail
Thursday evening, Johnson City Commissioners approved a move that will lead to the closure of the Johnson City Jail. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is being notified of the city’s intent to end the contract with the state to house state inmates in the city holding facility. The jail has been in operation since the 1970’s and has a capacity to hold 88 inmates. City staff cited a decrease in inmates, now currently holding 35, a decrease in revenues and rising operational and staffing challenges as reasons for closing the jail. The closure will also impact nine full time and two part time employees at the facility.
Comments / 0