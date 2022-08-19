ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wcyb.com

Bristol business community responds to new public camping laws

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WCYB) — Camping on public sidewalks in Bristol, Virginia, will soon be a crime. Some say the measure targets the homeless population, while others say they believe it will be beneficial. Cleaning up the Bristol area -- that's what some local business owners say they believe is...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

BTPD taking applications for fall 2022 citizen's police academy

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Tennessee police department is now taking applications for its' citizen's police academy. The program gives people the chance to learn about topics such as traffic laws, DUIs, and crime scene investigations. Another benefit of the program is learning how to help with police...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

New economic development plan for Southwest Virginia

NORTON, Va. — A new economic development plan in Norton, Va. is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. The new business facility is part of the Department of Commerce's $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. "The uniqueness of the site, I think, with all of the...
NORTON, VA
king.edu

King University Welcomes New Director of Multimedia Resources

BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 — King University has named Bianca Marais as director of Multimedia Resources. In her new role, Marais will produce communications content for use across numerous King platforms, and also serve as a community and media liaison. Marais is well known around the region for...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock hits hiring milestone

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock continues to make progress on its hiring front. The casino has officially been up and running for more than one month. Allie Evangelista, President of the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, says she's pleased with...
BRISTOL, VA
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

New camping experience opens in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new camping experience in Unicoi County is giving folks a chance to get back to the basics in a glamorous way. Glamping Retro opened at the beginning of August and is a luxury camping destination near the North Carolina state line. It features...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Appalachian Fair returns to Gray, TN

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearlong process and the pay off is almost here. Garrett Trivette and Alex Cunningham said, "We're out here working these cows everyday sometimes twice a day so during the summer we were working them 2 or 3 times a day, rinsing and washing their hair and feeding them and stuff but I mean they get taken care of they get probably taken care of better than some humans."
GRAY, TN
WJHL

New warden appointed to NECX

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the promotion of former warden Bert Boyd, Northeast Correctional Complex has a new leader at the helm. According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Brian Eller was appointed to the position with an effective date of August 16. Bert Boyd, the previous warden, was […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Results: Big Six Golf Tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Schools from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were well represented in Bristol this afternoon for the Big Six Golf Tournament. Abingdon's Gracie Addison won individual medalist honors shooting a 3-under 68. Teammate Jackson Cook finished runner-up shooting a 2-under 69. You can view complete...
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Closing City Jail

Thursday evening, Johnson City Commissioners approved a move that will lead to the closure of the Johnson City Jail. The Tennessee Department of Corrections is being notified of the city’s intent to end the contract with the state to house state inmates in the city holding facility. The jail has been in operation since the 1970’s and has a capacity to hold 88 inmates. City staff cited a decrease in inmates, now currently holding 35, a decrease in revenues and rising operational and staffing challenges as reasons for closing the jail. The closure will also impact nine full time and two part time employees at the facility.

