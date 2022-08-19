Read full article on original website
Donations from local American Legions delivered to Kentucky flood victims
(WKBN) – Local donations have been delivered to victims of the flooding in Kentucky. The American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana and Post 472 in Youngstown teamed up to collect donations of things like cleaning supplies and clothing from the community. The goal was to collect enough to fill...
Brookfield police say charges pending against reckless ATV drivers
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police say charges are pending against a group of people who have been driving ATVs recklessly in the township, destroying yards and running from officers. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Emodja Ivy, 20, after an incident last Thursday involving the group.
