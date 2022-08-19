ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic

The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
CEDAR HILL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Choctaw Stadium Announces Slate of High School Football Games

It's time for High School football again! Choctaw Stadium has announced the football schedule for the season. Arlington ISD is scheduled to play 13 regular season football games and will kick off their 2022 season Thursday, August 25 with a matchup between Arlington Martin and Lake Travis. The contest will be the opening game of the Geico ESPN High School Football Kickoff.
ARLINGTON, TX
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas school district bans critical race theory

One Texas school district voted Monday night to ban critical race theory , among other policy changes. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board voted 4-3 to ban critical race theory from being taught in its 17 public schools, plus its virtual school, collegiate academy, and two alternative schools. Its newly adopted policy also included not encouraging or requiring the use of pronouns other than those assigned at birth and a bathroom policy requiring students and staff to use the bathroom of their birth-assigned gender.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Allen resident Travis Davis: veteran and author

Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.
ALLEN, TX
KFDM-TV

Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding

DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
DALLAS, TX
ketr.org

Ladonia anticipates development as Lake Ralph Hall project proceeds

They’re building a new Dollar General store in little Ladonia. And according to Upper Trinity Regional Water District officials in charge of a significant reservoir construction project now underway, the new store could signal the start of a rebirth of the town with a posted population of 612 inhabitants.
LADONIA, TX

