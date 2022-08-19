Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Texas High School Football season kicks off with Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
DALLAS (KDAF) — The most glorious time in Texas is upon us: high school football season.
starlocalmedia.com
Opening number: A look at Week 1 matchups for Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD football
Thursday marks the start of another season of Texas high school football — the culmination of another busy offseason as teams across the state kick off with their sights set on a productive year on the gridiron.
dallasexpress.com
High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic
The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Choctaw Stadium Announces Slate of High School Football Games
It's time for High School football again! Choctaw Stadium has announced the football schedule for the season. Arlington ISD is scheduled to play 13 regular season football games and will kick off their 2022 season Thursday, August 25 with a matchup between Arlington Martin and Lake Travis. The contest will be the opening game of the Geico ESPN High School Football Kickoff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
fox4news.com
PGA headquarters in Frisco to feature golf laboratory
A golf laboratory will help pros and amateurs alike perfect their swim. It's one of the unique features inside the new PGA Frisco Headquarters. Good Day talked to Dawes Marlatt about the new facility in Frisco.
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
papercitymag.com
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota-Based Super Food Restaurant Expanding into Texas
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound in late 2022.
WFAA
Cedar Hill orchestra students stunned upon seeing 'new' teacher
CEDAR HILL, Texas — For the orchestra students at Cedar Hill High School, last year ended on a sad note. “Yeah, I definitely cried a little bit,” said senior Joshua Roberts. “I was a mess. I was bawling and everything,” said senior Ejemen Osunde. “I mean, it...
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: PGA of America opens doors to innovative building in Frisco, says 'Welcome Home'
The PGA of America officially celebrated a homecoming on Monday in Frisco. During a "Welcome Home" event, PGA President Jim Richerson and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh led a celebration of the opening of a 106,621-square-foot building at PGA Frisco that will serve as "the home of the PGA Professional."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
Washington Examiner
Texas school district bans critical race theory
One Texas school district voted Monday night to ban critical race theory , among other policy changes. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board voted 4-3 to ban critical race theory from being taught in its 17 public schools, plus its virtual school, collegiate academy, and two alternative schools. Its newly adopted policy also included not encouraging or requiring the use of pronouns other than those assigned at birth and a bathroom policy requiring students and staff to use the bathroom of their birth-assigned gender.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident Travis Davis: veteran and author
Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.
KFDM-TV
Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding
DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
ketr.org
Ladonia anticipates development as Lake Ralph Hall project proceeds
They’re building a new Dollar General store in little Ladonia. And according to Upper Trinity Regional Water District officials in charge of a significant reservoir construction project now underway, the new store could signal the start of a rebirth of the town with a posted population of 612 inhabitants.
Comments / 0